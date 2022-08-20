Basketball

220 lbs Michael Jordan tackled son Jeffrey Jordan, sending him to the ER to get 30 stitches

Billionaire Michael Jordan takes 'Tackle Football' as seriously as 4th Quarter of the SuperBowl, broke Jeffrey Jordan's head over a glass table
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
How Benetton paying $591,000 for Michael Schumacher in 1991 is affecting Oscar Piastri in 2022
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Billionaire Michael Jordan takes 'Tackle Football' as seriously as 4th Quarter of the SuperBowl, broke Jeffrey Jordan's head over a glass table
220 lbs Michael Jordan tackled son Jeffrey Jordan, sending him to the ER to get 30 stitches

NBA legend Michael Jordan has no limits to his competitiveness, sons Marcus and Jeffrey Jordan…