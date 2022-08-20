220 lbs Michael Jordan tackled son Jeffrey Jordan, sending him to the ER to get 30 stitches

NBA legend Michael Jordan has no limits to his competitiveness, sons Marcus and Jeffrey Jordan recall an incident from Tackle Football

The NBA is a league of highly competitive players constantly trying to prove themselves as the best. However, there are some players whose competitive nature supersedes the others. Two of these players were Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The Black Jesus and the Mamba were always in a race to be the best, never taking it easy, no matter who was in front of them.

The legends never took it easy, no matter if their opponents were their own children! In an interview that was released during the airing of The Last Dance, MJ’s kids, Marcus, Jeffrey, and Jasmine, shared incidents of how their father’s on-court competitive nature translated into their day-to-day life.

Also Read: Multi-Billionaire Michael Jordan used to make 13 year old son cry and call his mom while playing one-on-one

Marcus and Jeffrey talked about how His Airness would make them weep during one-on-one-on-ones. Jasmine talked about how competitive puzzles or sudoku used to get.

Michael Jordan sent Jeffrey Jordan to the ER over a game of ‘Tackle Football’

MJ’s kids joined the Breakfast Club for an episode back in 2020. In that episode, they talked about growing up as Michael Jordan’s kids, and how life was for them. As expected, the topic of how MJ was as a father was brought up. Describing an incident from their childhood, Marcus Jordan said,

“When we was little, we would play football on our knees, like tackle football on our knees with my dad, right. And so there was this one time where we were playing in their room and they had these round end tables at the end of their bed. And so, Jeff was going for a touchdown, and I’ll never forget it, my dad tackles Jeff into the glass table, Jeff hits his head on the glass table. I thought he was dead… Like, me and Jasmine were terrified, we was crying, and my mom comes in the room, she snaps on him like ‘What’re y’all doing?’ (To Jeffrey) I think you had to get, what, 25 stitches?”

JEFFREY: Yeah, about 30 stitches to the head.

MARCUS: So, yeah that’s the competitor (Michael was). Obviously it was an accident.

Jeffrey cleared a few things and shared his dad wasnt all evil though,

“He definitely could turn it off and be a dad, take us to school, and make sure we got our work done,” Jeffrey said. “But when it was on, it was on.”

Also Read: “Michael Jordan comes back for another ‘Last Dance’”: Bulls legend grooves with a lady in a rare footage

This little incident just goes to show when it came to games, MJ didn’t take it easy on anyone, not even his own kids.