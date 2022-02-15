NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Jimmy Butler playing against Dallas Mavericks? Miami Heat releases shoulder injury report

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is questionable for the game against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks Tuesday night due to a strained right shoulder.

Miami Heat is at the top of the table after a rocky 2020-21 season. With the addition of Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro finally stepping up, they have established themselves as a playoff threat. However, shedding the ‘bubble fraud’ title they received last season will take an incredible post-season run.

They’ve had the #1 seed briefly several times this season. Unlike the western conference, which team will clinch the top spot in the east cannot be predicted. Jimmy Butler’s leadership can however assure that outcome. He is in the career-high territory this season averaging 21.7 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Jimmy Butler will be a game-time decision

Butler has missed a total of 18 games so far this season. His longest absence was due to a tailbone injury he suffered in November. He is currently on the injury list with a strained right shoulder. However, Heat fans will be delighted to know that it isn’t serious.

Jimmy is questionable for the game against Boston Celtics. His absence could mean the Bulls taking over the top spot from them as Mavericks are not to be taken lightly.

Heat has ruled out Tyler Herro (knee contusion), Markieff Morris return to competition reconditioning) and Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery) for tomorrow’s game vs. Mavs. Jimmy Butler (right shoulder strain) and Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) both questionable. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) February 14, 2022

Miami’s star sixth man Tyler Herro is already ruled out with knee contusion. Markieff Morris is without a return schedule whereas Victor Oladipo is yet to make his debut with the Heat.

Their previous matchup against Dallas Mavericks ended in a double-digit victory. Luka Doncic dropping 33 that night did not change the outcome. However, without their leading scorer, Tyler Herro Miami’s offense will be weak. If Jimmy Butler is sidelined as well Mavericks are sure to take advantage of the situation.

