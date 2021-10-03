Ben Simmons’ new 12,000 square-foot home for $17.5 Million in Los Angeles raises eyebrows about his eventual destination in trade from the Philadelphia 76ers

76ers All-Star Ben Simmons recently purchased a $17.5 million home in Los Angeles that features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

After the 76ers second-round loss to the Hawks, Simmons choose to spent his offseason in Los Angeles, disassociating himself from the Sixers.

It’s still up in the air whether Sixers will make an offseason move involving Simmons, but the 24-year-old star appears to be making moves of his own.

The mansion’s acquisition does not make the Simmons’ next moves any clearer, as fans speculate about a potential trade.

New $17.5M home for Ben Simmons in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/NZ4rBXXNks — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 17, 2021

The community of Hidden Hills is a gated area in the Santa Monica mountains where the Kardashian family and other high-profile celebrities own fancy properties. The list of celebrities also includes NBA stars like Paul George, Dwayne Wade.

Also Read: https://thesportsrush.com/nba-news-sixers-didnt-pay-enough-attention-to-ben-simmons-and-his-feelings-rich-paul-reportedly-believes-philadelphias-front-office-should-have-prioritized-simmons/

Inside 76ers star Ben Simmons’ new $17.5M LA mansion

The compound includes the main mansion and a house-sized guesthouse, plus two separate swimming pools.

Ben Simmons’ property also features a long driveway. Attached to the main home’s side is a three-car garage, while the main entrance is around the corner, bordered by olive trees and green lawns.

The living spaces are about as modern as they can get. Stealing the limelight are two chandeliers, which are worth around $80,000.

The mansion also boasts of a “Floating Fireplace”, made of marble and brass. Further on, the hallway splits into a family room with a custom cabinet for various figurines. The mansion also holds a large wine bottle display of approximately 250 bottles.

The Sixers guard will be spending his offseason working on his offensive game. So, it only makes sense he does so while living in a luxurious crib.

We don’t know where Ben Simmons will be playing next season, but we do know where he’ll be living in the meantime.

Also Read: https://thesportsrush.com/nba-news-hakeem-olajuwon-schooled-kobe-bryant-and-shaquille-oneal-at-37-years-old-how-the-dream-had-a-vintage-performance-against-the-two-lakers-legends/