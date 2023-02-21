Karl Malone, Who Wanted to Fight Kobe Bryant, Challenged Ex-UFC Champion Once

The sport of mixed martial arts has gained a lot of fame in recent times. Most of the credits arguably go to Dana White’s Ultimate Fighting Championship. The MMA organization is believed to have put the sport on the world map. MMA became one of the biggest sports among the like of basketball, football, and more. Many of the MMA stars are even recognized around the world and also among other sports athletes. One such star was the former UFC heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar comes from a wrestling background. Hence, even before his UFC debut, Lesnar was a prominent name in combat sports. However, his fame skyrocketed after his debut in the UFC. He later turned to WWE again and became an even bigger star. So much so that even one of the NBA greatest Karl Malone wanted to run hands with him.

Karl Malone, who wanted to fight Kobe Bryant, once called out Brock Lesnar

Many stars from the entertainment industry, sports, and more, have made an appearance in WWE. Similarly, Malone, the Utah Jazz forward during the peak of his career, had made several WWE appearances. One of his famous appearances was in 1998 when he teamed with DDP to face Dennis Rodman and Hulk Hogan.

ALSO READ: Karl Malone Once Angered Kobe Bryant by Making a Pass at Vanessa Bryant: “I’m hunting for little Mexican girls”

During a pre-game show, Malone expressed his desire to enter the WWE again. And this time around, the 14-time NBA All-Star wanted to face Brock Lesnar. Lesnar, around 2015, was one of the most prominent names in WWE. Hence, many wanted to face ‘The Beast’ to generate a name for themselves in that genre.

However, nothing was made out of that call-out. But it was not the only time ‘The Mailman’ wanted to go one on one with a famous athlete. Malone is infamous in the NBA community for his controversy and antics outside the court.

He once famously had a verbal altercation with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. ‘The Mailman,’ according to reports, flirted with Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant. This didn’t settle well with Bryant, obviously. Subsequently, he expressed his disgust about his former teammate. It was then that Malone, in an interview, stated that he can fight Bryant if he was still mad about the flirting incident.

Brock Lesnar in UFC

‘The Beast’ had a very short stint in mixed martial arts and even the UFC. He holds a professional MMA record of 5-3 under his name. Three of his wins have come via a knockout.

ALSO READ:

Lesnar fought in K1. Later made his UFC debut in 2008 and lost his first fight. But he quickly bounced back from that loss and even became the UFC heavyweight champion by defeating Randy Couture in the same year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brock Lesnar (@brock._.lesnar)

Lesnar departed from the promotion in 2016. But even with a short run in UFC, he is considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. Following that, Lesnar found success in the WWE universe. Thus, it was all good for ‘The Beast.’

What are your thoughts about Lesnar’s UFC run? What do you guys think about Malone’s call-out to Lesnar?