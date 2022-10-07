Valorant New Agent : Valorant’s Killjoy and Astra In the newest Agent 21 Teaser

Riot showcases an Agent 21 Teaser on Valorant’s Twitter handle, signaling to us that the time of an Indian agent is getting closer.

Riot has been synonymous with their teasing games, and fans cannot take it anymore. Ever since the newest agent was revealed to be from India, the fans there have gone crazy. They can find hope of an agent finally representing their country. Plus, the amount of support Valorant has from India is overwhelming.

Valorant Agent 21 Teaser Showcasing Astra and Killjoy

Look at the new teaser below!

Recently, on Twitter, Riot dropped another teaser showing Astra and Killjoy tracking down Varun Batra. All of the tracking technology and sensors traced the agent to India.

The clip starts with Astra flexing her metal arm while Killjoy scans its energy flows on her console. Astra looks quite surprised.

Using the energy from Astra’s gauntlet, she begins tracing the location of Agent 21, which pinpoints precisely at the center of the Indian Subcontinent as the clip stops.

It might not look like it means much, but Riot has been increasingly persistent with teasing. Cypher hangs around the gun range with intel on the new agent.

Cypher in the gun range surprised many streamers and content creators as they thought it was a fabulous new addition to the core gun range.

In the long run, this might seem trivial, but it makes the game much more integrated and connects lore in a fun way.

The same day Cypher came into the range, they tweeted “Jald hi milte hai.” which, in Hindi, translates to “See you soon.” This quote was the same Riot in their blog for the State of Agents.

It will be interesting to see what Riot can do with this agent considering his affinity for water since most of the other elements have somewhat been used in the game.

Phoenix has fire, Sage has earth, Jett is wind, and Agent 21 appears to be a water user. Riot can integrate Viper wall mechanics but with water.

As October begins, Riot is gearing up for another agent release, most likely by the beginning of November.

