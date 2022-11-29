HomeSearch

New Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds DLC reveal coming November 29

Danyal Arabi
|Published 29/11/2022

Ubisoft’s Far Cry franchise has carved itself a niche in a market where shooters are dime-a-dozen. With open-world action, satisfying gunplay, and a gripping narrative, Far Cry 6 is the latest in a long line of impressive titles. Keeping their release from 2021 alive, Ubisoft has announced that a new DLC drop is coming soon. Lost Between Worlds will be the second major DLC for the game after the trilogy of rogue-lite modes that let players step in the shoes of the villain.

Here’s when to catch the Lost Between Worlds reveal.

Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds DLC reveal to be livestreamed on Ubisoft’s YouTube and Twitch channels

Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds will debut on November 29 at 10 AM PT / 7 PM CET on Ubisoft’s YouTube and Twitch channels. The official description for the reveal says “Something big is coming to Yara.” While details are scarce at the moment, a leaked achievement list may give fans a glimpse of what’s coming.

  • Back Home – Escape the Encasement with Fai’s help
  • Intergalactic Mechanic – Collect all 5 Vessel Shards
  • Refracted Yara – Enter the portal and complete Fractured Fortress
  • Now You’re Riftin’ – Complete 5 consecutive rifts without using glints to respawn
  • Flawless Clarity – Complete a run in Lost Between Worlds in 15 minutes
  • Into the Void – Take out 25 Defense Units with gadgets
  • Mighty Minotaur – Take out 10 Defense Units with melee attacks in one run of The Maze
  • Yaran National Scuba Team – Swim to a depth of 185 meters in Sunken Esperanza
  • Sun Striker – Take out 20 Defense Units in one run of Death by Darkness
  • Demolitions Expert – Blow up 30 Defense Units as Fai in Comandante Fai
  • Crystal Crusader – Complete Color Combat without Dani’s health falling to a critical level

As of now, it is not known if this DLC will be a part of the Season Pass/Game of the Year edition. Fans can look forward to more details like a release date and potential price when the livestream debuts tomorrow at 10 AM PT / 7 PM CET.
