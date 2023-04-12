New Valorant Bundle Inspired From Counter Strike Causes Havoc in the Community!

Valorant keeps coming up with new skins that keep dazzling the players. A new endeavor and leak suggest that Riot is planning to make a skin that will resemble the weapons of Counter-Strike. While the weapons in Riot’s shooter are homages to the original AK and the M4, this bundle gives the players exactly that. Let us take a look at everything we know about this bundle!

Black Market Valorant Skins Resemble Counter Strike Weapons

The Black Market bundle will have the default skins for CS2. However, there is a slight twist to this bundle which makes this a little bit different. The bundle changes according to the side you are playing on. If you are playing on the CT side there is a different skin while on the T side, the skins are more rustic. Here are the weapons included in the bundle.

Bulldog

Marshal

Classic

Vandal

Melee Butterfly Knife

The Classic skin has an uncanny resemblance to the Glock while the T-sided Vandal is hauntingly similar to the AK-47 from Counter-Strike. We also have the Bulldog which resembles the Famas from CS: GO and the Scout which is a Marshal skin.

You can check each of the weapons out in-game by watching the above video. We do not know if we will get any more skins that resemble the M4 for the Phantom but we can only hope. The pricing for this bundle will be the same as the other ones, coming in at around 7100 VP. The skins look standard with a few more alterations around the overall design of the gun. There are no new sound designs or custom firing sounds for the gun which is underwhelming given the cost of the bundles.

However, fans of Valve’s tactical shooter are sure to buy this Valorant bundle as it might give them some nostalgia for their first FPS days. While people might still be waiting for CS2’s release which is hopefully this summer, they will have to make do with this skin. What do you think of these new skin lines that Valorant is coming up with?

Should they pay homage to other games? Let us know in the comments below! For more Valorant news, click here!