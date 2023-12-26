UFC 300: Nate Diaz Teases UFC Return vs. Leon Edwards at the Historic Event

UFC 300 is something every fight fan has been glued to, and every update and discussion about it makes headlines. And the recent update is really exciting because one of the most savage fighters of all time, Nate Diaz, appears genuinely serious about being part of UFC 300. For the second time in just two days, he has tweeted about it. He first, asked the company to get an opponent, and now has hinted at the possible opponent. Diaz is eyeing for a match against UFC Welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Let’s dive in to find details.

Just two days before Diaz mentioned about UFC 300. He tweeted that the landmark event for the company is something that is really making him excited, but he doesn’t have any opponent to look forward to. Fast forward to now, he shared yet another tweet, posting a gif of his fight against Edwards, and he captioned it, writing ‘300’.

It seems he is dropping a hint that he is interested or in talks with Edwards about fighting at UFC 300. It’s been a year and a half since fight fans have seen ‘The Stockton Slugger’ inside the octagon. Meanwhile, Diaz seems really into being a part of UFC 300, and he wants to go against his former rival, Edwards.

Edwards and Diaz already have a history of fighting each other. They set the octagon on fire at UFC 263 in 2021. The biggest moment in the match was when Diaz almost knocked Edwards and mocked him with a laugh. Despite that, ‘Rocky’ was dominant enough to secure the unanimous decision victory.

Now, it will be really interesting if they once again engage in a matchup. However, if this fight doesn’t happen, Diaz still has two more offers from Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

Nate Diaz Receives Offers from Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler for UFC 300 Fight

As mentioned earlier, Diaz made a post on X about not securing any fighter for UFC 300, leading first Dustin Poirier and now Michael Chandler to express interest. While there is no clear picture for the McGregor fight, Chandler, despite the biggest UFC payday, deprioritized the McGregor fight and shared his interest in fighting Diaz. Meanwhile, Poirier responded, suggesting they could face off in a 5-round fight and settle the unsettled business.

Indeed, every fight Nate Diaz talks about, whether it’s with Edwards, Chandler, or Poirier, is intriguing. As it marks the return of one of the most savage fighters, it is enough to excite the fans.

Now, it’s up to Dana White and the UFC to decide who they see as a good opponent—will it be Edwards, Chandler, or Poirier? But one thing is sure Diaz is really interested in the historic event set to happen in April 2024.