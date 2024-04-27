“Ive Seen Enough”: Female MMA Star Kendra McIntyre’s Stunning KO Nearly Steals KO of the Year From Max Holloway, Fans React

After Max Holloway’s vicious KO of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, fight fans have got themselves another highlight knockout to celebrate. Kendra McIntyre brought down the rood at LFA 182 after delivering a stunning walk-off KO. With ‘Blessed’ shutting Gaethje’s lights out in the final seconds of the fifth round, the fandom was sure that it would be the Knockout of the year. However, McIntyre has since upped the ante and fight fans are in a slight dilemma.

On Friday night, Muay Thai champion Kendra McIntyre head-kicked her opponent, Katarina Legorreta into oblivion earning herself a victory and a highlight reel for the ages. Much like Holloway‘s closing round KO, McIntyre fired a second high kick which hit the mark bang-on, putting Legorreta to sleep in the final round with minutes remaining on the clock, prompting fans to comment –

“I’ve seen enough, give her max.”

The stunning KO even reminded fans of welterweight champion, Leon Edwards’ title head kick knockout over Kamaru Usman,

“Gave her the Usman special.”

With Legorreta sleeping on the canvas, fans couldn’t help themselves to point out the obvious,

“Sent to the shadow relm.”

Another ardent fan asked UFC to get her signed in anticipation of more stellar knockouts in the future.

“Give her a contract to the UFC.”

However, another fan was prompted to state the ground reality. Although the knockout was every bit a contender for the Knockout of the Year award, Holloway sending a knockout artist like Gaethje to the shadow realm was a sight no one expected to see in 2024.

“There is no point discussing KO of the Year contenders this year but this is sick.”

With the female MMA fighter upping the ante, delivering a stunner, let us see how she walked down Legorreta before sending her tumbling down to the canvas with a crushing high kick.

McIntyre’s stunning KO of Legorreta at LFA 182

Bouncing back from her first loss in her MMA career, it was redemption for McIntyre on Friday night when she blasted Legorreta in the final round. The round 3 knockout will forever be on the internet and will certainly be a highlight in the fighter’s career. In Friday’s strawweight contest, the 28-year-old striker used her opponent’s fatigue against her, catching her off-guard with a high kick with two minutes remaining on the clock.

Legorreta got a sly jab which struck McIntyre’s chin. In response, the Muay Thai expert blasted Legorreta with a combination of punches and a high kick which was blocked. With her opponent’s back against the cage, McIntyre decided to put her foot down and went for the kill, getting in an elbow followed by several punches.

Soon after, a fatigued Legorreta was seen moving to the side when McIntyre caught her with a right hand followed by the head kick that finished her.