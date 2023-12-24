Michael Chandler Dismisses Conor McGregor, Prioritizes Nate Diaz for UFC 300

The fight that everyone has been buzzing about for almost a year, Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor, seems to not have a clear picture. And now, with just a tweet from Nate Diaz, “Iron” Chandler has now steered Chandler towards a potential fight with ‘The Stockton Slugger’. After Diaz tweeted about not getting an opponent for UFC 300, Chandler didn’t miss a moment to challenge him for the match. He dismissed McGregor, as “masquerading as a real fighter”.

Recently, Nate Diaz made a post on X about not securing any fighter for UFC 300, leading first Dustin Poirier and now Michael Chandler to express interest. With no clear picture for the McGregor fight, the biggest UFC payday seems unprioritized as Diaz takes priority over McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ gets mocked as a ‘Former Fighter,’ and Chandler expresses openness to facing Diaz. He tweeted;

“Hold tight. I’d love to crack your jaw. Things are still unclear with that former fighter who is masquerading as a real fighter.”

Well, it seems like Chandler is now frustrated with McGregor for not providing a clear picture. Despite the ongoing talks with McGregor, their fight is still in the air. Over time, we’ve seen The Irishman shifting his potential future opponents from Chandler to Diaz to Gaethje.

There is no denial that fighting ‘The Notorious’ guarantees a big payday and millions of eyeballs so no one wants to miss out. However, in an effort to secure at least a fight, he has now expressed readiness to face Diaz at least. However, the former champion also already got another fight offer from Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier also wants to fight Former Conor McGregor Opponent

It’s been a year and a half since McGregor’s former opponent last fought. However, as he recently showed interest in UFC 300, Poirier responded, suggesting they could face off in a 5-round fight. He tweeted;

Not to forget, in 2018 at UFC 230, Poirier and Diaz were supposed to fight, but it got canceled. Since then, they’ve been calling each other out. Now, there’s a chance to settle the unfinished business. And now it’s up to Dana White and UFC who they see as a good fight will it be Chandler or Poirier?