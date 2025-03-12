“Raiders at 6, Saints at 9”: NFL Insider Predicts Where Shedeur Sanders Might Go in the 2025 Draft

The 2025 quarterback draft class is considered weak — there’s no way around it. However, a few prospects still have the potential to surprise, and Shedeur Sanders is one of them. After the 2024 CFB season, he was touted as the top pick, with no real competition, and his stats backed up the hype. But now, his draft stock has plummeted, and he’s slipping down the board, leaving uncertainty about where he’ll land. NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah, however, has a few ideas.

Sanders began his college career at Jackson State University in 2021 and transferred to the University of Colorado when his father took the helm. In his two years as a Buffalo, he racked up 7,362 yards, 67 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. His draft stock should be second to none. However, due to the noise around him, he is now projected to go top 10 — surprisingly, right where Jeremiah’s top two choices stand.

The first team Jeremiah picked for Shedeur on The Rich Eisen Show was the Raiders at six. The team has already quenched its QB thirst by acquiring Geno Smith from the Seahawks, but having a rookie learn under a veteran is always a good idea. Like Jordan Love or Patrick Mahomes, Shedeur can learn the ropes before taking over.

The second team Jeremiah picked was the Saints, who currently have Derek Carr at the helm, but one could argue his hold on the starting job is slipping. The team also holds the ninth overall pick, where Shedeur should be available if his draft stock continues to plummet.

“The two teams that I like just in terms of stylistically, I like the Raiders at 6, and I like the Saints at 9… They both play indoors, which I love. (Shedeur) doesn’t have to have a huge, huge arm — it’s timing, it’s accuracy, it’s precision. You look at the Saints inside that division, who they are playing, where they are playing, I think that works,” said the pundit.

Jeremiah is spot on about New Orleans being a great fit for Shedeur. He’d face strong competition from the Buccaneers, and the Falcons are on the rise. But the Panthers are subpar and likely will be for a while. In a few years, the Saints could be primed for a resurgence with the Colorado QB at the helm.

But what should the Saints worry about if they decide to go for Shedeur? Jeremiah characterized the quarterback as a “polarizing” prospect amongst NFL scouts. Despite acknowledging Sanders’ natural throwing ability and toughness, Jeremiah highlighted concerns regarding his size, arm strength, and athleticism.

He compared Sanders to All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott, suggesting that he would thrive in a system that offers strong protection, allowing him to function effectively as a “point guard” on the field. Jeremiah also remarked that opinions about Sanders vary widely across the league, signifying a lack of consensus on his potential at the professional level.

What are GMs thinking?

Beyond physical attributes, some NFL teams have expressed reservations about the external factors associated with Shedeur Sanders’ high-profile background. NFL insider James Palmer reported that an anonymous general manager from a quarterback-needy team indicated that organizations are considering the comprehensive impact of bringing Sanders into their franchise, beyond his on-field skills. What do they mean by that?

Well, taking on Sanders means bringing in the family ties and accompanying media attention. Furthermore, the GM emphasized the need for teams to be comfortable with “everything that’s around him on top of the player.”

While Shedeur Sanders’ college achievements have solidified his status as a top-tier quarterback prospect, differing opinions among NFL scouts and general managers may influence his position in the upcoming draft.