HomeSearch

“They Played a Practice Squad Team”: Fans Urge Skip Bayless to Cool it With the Celebrations After Cowboys’ Win vs Giants

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 13, 2023

Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless Credits: Skip Bayless Instagram

The Cowboys played a mediocre game and still managed an easy victory against the New York Giants on Sunday. The America’s Team have now done it twice this season making the Giants look like a bumbling team. Reacting to the game, the biggest Cowboys fan, Skip Bayless, couldn’t control his excitement and had only praises for his team who are now 6-3 this season.

The Cowboys overcame their heartbreaking loss against the Eagles by winning big against the Giants. QB Dak Prescott threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns and extended the Cowboys’ home winning streak to 12. Dallas rolled up an impressive 641 offensive yards where a record six different players scored touchdowns for them. WR CeeDee Lamb found the end zone twice, while QB Dak Prescott, RB Rico Dowdle, WR Brandin Cooks, WR Michael Gallup, and TE Jake Ferguson each contributed with a single touchdown.

After the Dallas Cowboys’ win, NFL Analyst Skip Bayless took to X to celebrate his team’s victory. He wrote the Dallas Cowboys punchline, “How Bout Them Cowboys” with a series of exclamation marks suggesting the intensity of his emotions. This punchline turned into a rallying cry in the ’90s era when the Cowboys clinched three Super Bowl victories. It’s been etched into their culture ever since.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1723863529533345908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Excited fans joined the celebration, impressed by their team’s performance. Some reminded Skip not to celebrate too early, pointing out the opponent wasn’t one of the best. Check out what Dallas Cowboys fans had to say on Skip’s recent post.

One user mentioned-

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoshuaClow/status/1723864104480239971?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone else argued-

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/562chriss/status/1723864391366639859?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A different fan asserted-

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jono_Paul_L/status/1723864468814258636?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

An Eagles supporter appeared, predicting they’d face a similar outcome in their upcoming game against the Eagles.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrayMuney/status/1723868502593876175?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Cowboys faced a setback against NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 23-28 in Week 9. They get another shot in Week 14 to prove themselves against the dominating Eagles. However, if they lose to them, their position would be quite similar to that of the current Giants team.

Dak Prescott’s Record Against the New York Giants

Dak Prescott consistently shines against the New York Giants. He has played 14 games against them and boasts a winning record of 12-2. In those 14 games, he has thrown for 3694 yards with a 64.4% pass completion rate while scoring 27 touchdowns and had 8 interceptions. With Sunday’s win, he now has 12 winning streaks against the Giants.

Prescott has faced defeat in his first two games against them in 2016. The year 2016 was when Eli Manning led the Giants as a starting quarterback. The Giants in that season were one of the strongest contenders and ended the season with 11-5. Despite the Cowboys leading the NFC East and losing only three games that season, two of those losses came at the hands of the New York Giants.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava is an accomplished NFL Writer at The SportsRush with an impressive two-year tenure in the field of Sports Journalism. His journey, though, began in a slightly different realm as he holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. In the early years of his career, Aniket honed his skills working under the guidance of seasoned architects. However, it was his unwavering love for writing and passion for sports that eventually steered him towards becoming a full-time sports writer. Aniket's NFL devotion shines brightly, with his favorite player being none other than the dynamic Bills QB, Josh Allen. For several seasons now, Josh Allen has held a permanent spot in Aniket's fantasy football teams. His admiration extends beyond Allen to star athletes like Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and the legendary Tom Brady, both on and off the field. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He nurtures a dream of witnessing the Bills play live at the hallowed grounds of the Highmark Stadium. Beyond the NFL, Aniket's passion for sports spans across multiple domains. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket, Formula 1, and the English Premier League. His multifaceted interests contribute to his well-rounded perspective as a sports writer.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava