“They Played a Practice Squad Team”: Fans Urge Skip Bayless to Cool it With the Celebrations After Cowboys’ Win vs Giants

The Cowboys played a mediocre game and still managed an easy victory against the New York Giants on Sunday. The America’s Team have now done it twice this season making the Giants look like a bumbling team. Reacting to the game, the biggest Cowboys fan, Skip Bayless, couldn’t control his excitement and had only praises for his team who are now 6-3 this season.

Advertisement

The Cowboys overcame their heartbreaking loss against the Eagles by winning big against the Giants. QB Dak Prescott threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns and extended the Cowboys’ home winning streak to 12. Dallas rolled up an impressive 641 offensive yards where a record six different players scored touchdowns for them. WR CeeDee Lamb found the end zone twice, while QB Dak Prescott, RB Rico Dowdle, WR Brandin Cooks, WR Michael Gallup, and TE Jake Ferguson each contributed with a single touchdown.

After the Dallas Cowboys’ win, NFL Analyst Skip Bayless took to X to celebrate his team’s victory. He wrote the Dallas Cowboys punchline, “How Bout Them Cowboys” with a series of exclamation marks suggesting the intensity of his emotions. This punchline turned into a rallying cry in the ’90s era when the Cowboys clinched three Super Bowl victories. It’s been etched into their culture ever since.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1723863529533345908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Excited fans joined the celebration, impressed by their team’s performance. Some reminded Skip not to celebrate too early, pointing out the opponent wasn’t one of the best. Check out what Dallas Cowboys fans had to say on Skip’s recent post.

One user mentioned-

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoshuaClow/status/1723864104480239971?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone else argued-

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/562chriss/status/1723864391366639859?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A different fan asserted-

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jono_Paul_L/status/1723864468814258636?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

An Eagles supporter appeared, predicting they’d face a similar outcome in their upcoming game against the Eagles.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrayMuney/status/1723868502593876175?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Cowboys faced a setback against NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 23-28 in Week 9. They get another shot in Week 14 to prove themselves against the dominating Eagles. However, if they lose to them, their position would be quite similar to that of the current Giants team.

Dak Prescott’s Record Against the New York Giants

Dak Prescott consistently shines against the New York Giants. He has played 14 games against them and boasts a winning record of 12-2. In those 14 games, he has thrown for 3694 yards with a 64.4% pass completion rate while scoring 27 touchdowns and had 8 interceptions. With Sunday’s win, he now has 12 winning streaks against the Giants.

Prescott has faced defeat in his first two games against them in 2016. The year 2016 was when Eli Manning led the Giants as a starting quarterback. The Giants in that season were one of the strongest contenders and ended the season with 11-5. Despite the Cowboys leading the NFC East and losing only three games that season, two of those losses came at the hands of the New York Giants.