Buffalo Bills News: Denver Taunts Josh Allen With 2016 Photo of Hailee Steinfeld Cheering for Broncos

On a surface level, being married to a Hollywood movie star sounds pretty amazing. You get free trips to premieres, your own slice of dedicated media coverage, and, of course, all of the luxuries and amenities that come with being in love with a star. Unless you’re Josh Allen, that is.

In which case, you’re just getting memed to death ahead of your Divisional Round match-up with the Denver Broncos. There’s nothing wrong with a little bit of banter online before the big game, but the Broncos took things to the next level.

They broadcast the viral photo of Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, dabbing in a Denver jacket at Super Bowl 50, throughout the stadium prior to the start of Saturday’s contest. According to CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson, who was able to ask Allen about the viral photo, the Buffalo Bills’ QB1 was initially unaware that it had resurfaced for the playoffs, but he’s now taking it in stride.

“Asked Josh about this pic and he told me he had no idea it was floating around,” she wrote in one of her most recent tweets. “Laughed and said she was probably paid to be there. And that he definitely wasn’t going to bring it up at home.”

Given Allen’s reputation for torching defenders, however, it’s safe to say that not every Broncos fan was onboard with the idea of trolling the reigning MVP ahead of today’s playoff game. After all, the idea of “bulletin board material” is well known nowadays.

Allen gonna play better now — PushTush Sports (@pushtushsports) January 17, 2026

Seeing as Seinfeld has been a Bills fan ever since she became tied to Allen, others viewed the attempt as “petty,” suggesting that the topic is simply better off left alone, given what the Bills QB is capable of.

Haha, Broncos really out here digging up decade-old receipts on Hailee Steinfeld like "she was one of us first" Petty level: expert. Josh Allen bout to make 'em regret it on the field tho 💪💪 — Ugo Ebe N’Aja (@__kadibia) January 17, 2026

Nevertheless, the consensus seems to agree that, while it should be considered as low-hanging fruit, the Broncos were well within their right to take advantage of the photo, as playoff football often knows no friends nor any boundaries. At the end of the day, the gridiron doesn’t care about your feelings, and neither does social media.

Unfortunately, for both Allen and the Bills, it will begin to seem as if the extracurricular activities had an influence on the final result throughout the coming days. The 2024 regular season MVP was responsible for three separate turnovers throughout the first three quarters of the contest, including a pair of fumbles on his final play of the first half and his first play of the second half.

It was a rather uncharacteristic showing for Allen overall, regardless of the final result, and that alone will give fans more than enough reason to continue weaponizing Steinfeld memes in the future.