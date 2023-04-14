“What if He Retires in One Year?”: Aaron Rodgers’ Old “90% Retired” Statement Might be Scaring Jets Owner Woody Johnson

It appears the Aaron Rodgers trade drama isn’t going to end anytime soon. The woes continue to escalate the matter even more, as the recent one suggests that Jets owner Woody Johnson was scared by the quarterback’s retirement plans earlier this year. As a result, it prevented the trade from occurring, and the management wasn’t willing to give away their future picks in exchange for this veteran.

For the last couple of months, Rodgers has been catching headlines after he vowed to spend the remaining time in New York and revealed that a trade was in place. The Jets had even started creating a strong foundation by adding new prospects to their offensive unit, which included star wide receiver Allen Lazard and former backup to A-Rod Tim Boyle on a one-year deal.

Will Aaron Rodgers announce his retirement following the 2023 season?

Every offseason, it has become a trend for the future Hall of Famer to spark new debates on social media. The latest one has created ripples across the internet, with fans unable to contemplate whether A-Rod will retire or pack his bags in the Jets’ locker room.

What if he retires after one year?

Aaron Rodgers’ recent comments on retirement scares the Jets franchise. https://t.co/b1SV5Vx4pc#AaronRodgers — Deepesh Nair (@deepeshhere06) April 14, 2023

When he signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last year, his followers believed that he might retire after this tenure ends. However, they wouldn’t have imagined that Rodgers would actually consider a trade given he was enjoying immense fan attention and a lucrative paycheck in Green Bay.

Earlier this year, when he appeared for an interview with Pat McAfee on his famous talk show, the 39-year-old mentioned that he was 90% retired before going into the infamous dark retreat.

And this is kind of shocking: Robinson reports the parties had the parameters of a deal in place. But after Rodgers said the “90% retired” thing, Woody Johnson got scared to spend high draft capital on him. That would explain why the #Packers don’t want to take less. — Wendell Ferreira (@wendellfp) April 12, 2023

This statement scared Jets owner Woody Johnson, who reconsidered the terms of compensation and commitments he made to the Packers management. Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Jets are not ready to sacrifice their future first-round picks for Rodgers.

Russell Wilson’s performance last year worried Woody Johnson

It has now become a do-or-die situation for the Jets’ management because the Packers have been demanding a second-round draft pick this year and a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Something that looks similar to how the Denver Broncos gave away everything to the Seahawks in exchange for Wilson.

Not to mention, it turned out to be the worst nightmare in their franchise history because the signal-caller performed terribly and listed his team at the bottom of the AFC West.

Likewise, Johnson is worried about a similar situation happening in New York. Moreover, if A-Rod retires following this season, it will cost them heavily. There would be no going back. Hence, plenty of decisions have to be made, and making wise choices is essential moving forward. As this is a developing story, readers can stay tuned for more updates.