NFL Fans Roll Their Eyes Over Aaron Rodgers Winning New Award From Jets Despite a 4-Snap Season

The Jets’ hope of ending the longest playoff drought in the league came to a halt when Aaron Rodgers got sidelined with a season-ending injury. His four snaps contributed to almost nothing, and the Green Gang Nation was quite disappointed with how all things turned out. However, that didn’t stop Rodgers’ teammates from voting for him to be the most inspirational player in the locker room.

After suffering the Achilles tear, A-Rod was often spotted on the sidelines, even in crutches, to cheer for his team. So, it’s safe to say he had the floor every time he stepped into the locker room, before or mid-game. He wielded significant influence too, as HC Robert Saleh told reporters, “I’ve said it a million times — He loved his teammates, and his teammates love him.” He further added,

“He’s so intentional with how he approaches everybody in the building. He’s very thoughtful in the way he does things, and he’s a tremendously human,” as per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Rodgers didn’t play a single game since his injury in the season opener, but he did return to practice. Perhaps that motivated the team as well. Nevertheless, Rodgers’ win of the Dennis Byrd Award has raised some eyebrows among the NFL world.

Reacting to Rich Cimini’s report of this news on X (formerly Twitter), this fan quipped, “Brb I’m trying for the world record for the longest eye roll.”

Another chimed in and remarked, “This is as meaningless as Aaron Rodgers 2023 season.”

This fan asserted, “Pretty easy with a team filled of no inspiration.”

A Bills fan commented, “As a Bills fan, I hope the Jets keep this up.”

Lastly, another fan took a jab at the franchise by stating, “And that’s why the Jets are not a serious organization.”

Fans’ frustrations are somewhat understandable, as the Jets made some poor decisions regarding their shot caller this season. Zach Wilson, who was supposed to mature under Rodgers’ wings, is now sidelined with an injury after racking up terrible stats that could hinder his possibility of being traded to a coveted team.

However, it’s worth noting that Rodgers always came in support of his prodigy, despite him getting benched quite a few times during the season.

Aaron Rodgers’ Journey Through Rehab

The four-time MVP didn’t merely sit around during his recovery. His ‘speed bridge’ surgery became the talk of the town after he announced that he would make a comeback in 4 months, when it usually takes 9 to 12 months for an Achilles tear to fully heal.

During this time, he made quite a few headlines and even motivated other players in their recovery as well. Following Vikings QB Kirk Cousins’ season-ending Achilles injury, Rodgers reached out to him and offered his help. However, Cousins opted for a different route. Moreover, A-Rod also reached out to Dolphins star Jaelen Philips after the latter’s Achilles tear.

Alongside Rodgers, several of his teammates also made the list for the Jets’ annual awards. CJ Mosley, who was the most influential player in the locker room last year, took home the Selfless Warrior Award this year.

Wide receiver Xavier Gipson was awarded the Bill Hamilton Award, which stands for — “Rookie who acts like a pro in the locker room.”

Tight End Tyler Conklin was awarded the Kyle Clifton Award, which is the ‘Good Guy Award’, according to the team’s post.

Cornerback Justin Hardee was awarded the Marty Lyons for his contributions to charity. His ‘Hardy Strong Foundation’ has left its indelible mark by fighting against stomach cancer. Hardee was also awarded the NFLPA Community MVP back in September.

Last but not least, Breece Hall was honored with the ‘Ed Block’ award for being the ‘Most courageous player’ on the team. The star TB didn’t get much out of the season, as he couldn’t make the Pro Bowl. It’s certainly justified, as the team has been in the midst of breakdowns all throughout the season. However, he has set a New Year’s resolution for 2024 and hopes to clinch the Pro Bowl next season while etching his name as one of the top backs in the league.