NFL Injury Tracker: Bad News for Micah Parsons, Christian Mahogany Ahead of Cowboys vs. Lions Clash

Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Week 6 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys is one of the most anticipated of the NFL season. Their game last season ended in controversy as the Cowboys won the match on the back of a controversial call.

However, this time around, the Cowboys’ defense has been sapped of most of its power.

Superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons is inactive for Sunday’s contest. Dallas’ best defender suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

The ailment also kept him out of the Cowboys’ comeback win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. Parsons wasn’t put on injured reserve (IR) and is expected to return shortly after Dallas’ Week 7 bye.

Beyond Parsons, the Cowboys also have two other edge rushers unavailable. DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and Marshawn Kneeland (knee) are both inactive and were placed on IR. Lawrence is set to miss at least one month, while Kneeland is out for the season.

On Detroit’s side, there is a lot less damage. The Lions had only four players on their injury report throughout the week, and just one with an injury designation.

That solo representative, rookie sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany (mononucleosis), began practicing for the first time since July on Tuesday. He has been ruled out.

Who else could Dallas potentially be missing on Sunday?

Unfortunately for Dallas, their secondary is almost as banged up as their defensive line. All three of their primary cornerbacks – Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, and Caelen Carson – made appearances on their injury report.

Diggs (ankle/illness) is expected to be active. Bland, a first-team All-Pro in 2023, has yet to play in 2024 due to a foot injury. He was a full practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice at all on Friday. He is questionable to make his season debut.

Carson, a fifth-round rookie, has not been active since Week 3 because of a shoulder ailment. He logged full practices all week but is also questionable to play on Sunday.

The Cowboys also have a hole to fill in the middle of their defense. Middle linebacker Eric Kendricks – Dallas’ biggest free agent signee – didn’t miss a single snap in Week 5, but failed to practice at all this week and has been ruled out.

His absence puts more on the plates of budding star DeMarvion Overshown and third-round rookie Marist Liufau.

With so many big pieces residing on the sidelines, Dallas may have a hard time beating Detroit. Their offense will have to do its best to adapt and overcome in order to move to 4-2.