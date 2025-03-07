Deion Sanders’ Promise to Jimmy Horn Jr.’s Dad After 2021 Incarceration Revealed: “Coach Prime is a Man of His Word”

After a series of drug-related charges resulted in his father being incarcerated, Jimmy Horn Jr. had the blessing of being able to turn towards Deion Sanders for stability. In keeping his word that he would always treat him like his own son, Sanders famously walked with Horn at his senior day when there was no one else to support him.

Advertisement

The now viral moment between Sanders and Horn Jr. and Colorado’s Senior Day perfectly encapsulates the bond between the two. In reflecting back on it, Horn detailed how much it meant to him to have someone walk with him

“That’s something that my people always wanted me to do, accomplish my dreams and be able to finish college… To have somebody walk down there with me, it meant a lot to me.”

With his draft stock now on the rise thanks to a standout performance at the NFL Combine, Horn is drawing an increasing amount of media attention. During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the now former Colorado Buffalo informed viewers that his relationship with Coach Prime goes back further than some may have realized.

Suggesting that no one can avoid their own destiny, Horn revealed the promise that Sanders initially made to his father during his recruitment process in high school.

“He always told my dad… If I was to come to Jackson State, he’d always take care of me and make sure I’m straight and treat me like one of his own… I didn’t go to Jackson State my first two years of college and it’s like god had a plan. I chose to go to Colorado and everything’s just been going in the right way. Coach Prime has been a man of his word.”

The 22-year-old, Florida native was certainly blessed to have experienced the tutelage of Sanders when he did. Providing a safe and hospitable environment, it’s safe to say that Sanders did everything he could to look after Horn throughout his time in Colorado.

Going as far as to even visit with Horn’s father, there’s no understating what the NFL Hall of Famer has done for the Horn family.

“He had went and seen my dad. We had good convos going on, good loudness. It was a good little time that we spent with each other for a little minute… He took time out of his schedule to come see my dad, so you know that means a lot too.”

While the visitations and caregiving have not gone unappreciated, Prime’s greatest gift to the Horn’s was undoubtedly the role he played in ensuring that the former South Florida prospect would hear his name called at this year’s draft.

Continuing to keep to his word in treating the prospect like his own son, Sanders is expected to prioritize making an appearance at the 2025 NFL Draft. While he may initially show up to support his own son, Shedeur, on night one of the draft, Coach Prime plans to stick around for as long as it takes to see his protege’s dreams come true.