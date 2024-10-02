Davante Adams Trade: Former NFL QB Engages in Heated Debate on X Upon Advising Chiefs to Sign the WR

INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 1: Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire) NFL: OCT 01 Raiders at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231001924

The moment news broke that Davante Adams had requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, Chiefs fans made the WR their prime target for addressing their receiving woes. Even analysts like RGIII vocally endorsed this move. However, Raiders fans disagreed with the former NFL QB, leading to some intriguing back-and-forth between them.

The heated exchanges between RGIII and fans started when the former Commanders quarterback tweeted that the “Chiefs need to go get Davante Adams.”

At this point, one X user replied to the post with bafflement, noting how foolish it would be to think the Raiders would trade their superstar to a divisional rival like the Chiefs.

In response, Griffin pointed out that the Raiders accomplished the impossible task of alienating their most important player. So, as far as stupidity goes, Adams being traded to the Chiefs ranks lower, implied the former NFL QB.

Can you imagine the Raiders screwing up the relationship with their best offensive weapon and team leader? Cause that just happened. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 1, 2024

Similarly, another netizen made a point by reminding RGIII that being an NFL player himself, he should know that teams never trade with their divisional rivals, especially when the duel is as heated as things are between the Chiefs and the Raiders.

In response, the former Commanders QB claimed that such trades happen all the time, though he didn’t cite any examples. Well, Saquon Barkley is a recent example.

Division rivals make trades all the time. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 1, 2024

Yet another X user made an interesting point by noting that trading Adams to the Chiefs would be considered “organizational malpractice” on the Raiders’ part. The user argued that it’s strange for RGIII to think the team would willingly inflict this incompetence upon themselves.

RGIII replied on similar lines, noting that malpractice was done already when the Raiders messed up their relationship with their star player. So, the potential trade wouldn’t come off as another surprise.

It’s organizational malpractice to mess up the relationship with your best player and trade him in season when he is a team leader. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 1, 2024

While it’s understandable why the Chiefs are a right fit for Adams considering the guaranteed starting position, the Jets also aren’t a bad option for the WR. Griffin, however, still ranks the Chiefs over the Raiders for multiple reasons.

Should Adams choose the Chiefs over the Jets?

What makes Davante Adams the perfect fit for the New York Jets is the Aaron Rodgers factor. Many rival fans still recall how the duo terrorized NFL defenses during their time with the Green Bay Packers.

From a feasibility standpoint, the move holds a lot of merit because Davante Adams and out-of-favor Haason Reddick could be strong trade options. Considering the Jets are also a dark horse for the Super Bowl this season, there’s much to look forward to for Davante if he joins the Jets.

While RGIII agreed with all the points and even conceded that it is “a perfect match,” the former QB argued that the chance to be part of a historic three-part is too lucrative to miss out on.

Moreover, from an organizational standpoint, Griffin noted that the Jets aren’t much different from the Raiders. He called switching from Las Vegas to New York as trading “dysfunction to dysfunction.” So all in all, he seemed determined that a trade for Davante to the Chiefs makes a lot of sense.

I know Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers are like peanut butter and jelly. A perfect match. But going from the Raiders to the Jets would be trading dysfunction for dysfunction. The Chiefs provide an opportunity to make history and be a part of the 1st 3-peat EVER. Teams have made… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 1, 2024

With that being said, let’s not forget that the decision-maker is Davante. Thus, we will have an intriguing next few days till Adams decides on his future.