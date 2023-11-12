‘Dancing’ Travis Kelce Flaunts ‘We Will Stay’ Message for Taylor Swift During Her Blockbuster On-Stage Performance

Travis Kelce, well-known for his dynamic role with the Kansas City Chiefs, took advantage of a bye week to attend Taylor Swift’s concert. The duo, who have been increasingly associated with each other in NFL media, made headlines yet again. Fans may recall seeing Swift at Chiefs games, often highlighted in luxury boxes or referenced in playful commentaries and interviews.

Advertisement

But this time, it was Kelce’s turn to be in the audience, supporting Swift in a role reversal that has thrilled fans. The night before the concert, the couple was spotted at a Buenos Aires restaurant, adding to the excitement.

Swift’s show, initially scheduled for that night, was postponed to Sunday due to rain, giving Kelce and Swift more time to hang out. However, it was during the concert that Kelce truly made his mark. A tweet captured the NFL star rising to his feet, dancing to the beats of Swift’s songs.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ev3rhaze/status/1723554912162775428?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

More than his dance moves, it was the message Kelce held—a white slip reading “We Will Stay”—that captivated the audience. The phrase, seemingly simple, carried a depth of emotion, resonating strongly with fans and the couple’s growing story.

Fan reactions to this tender moment were overwhelmingly positive, filling social media with comments of admiration and joy. “I died and got resurrected about a hundred times today, thanks to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce,” one fan expressed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jacklinstots/status/1723555562712170991?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another noted the personal touch in Kelce’s message, wondering, “Is that folded twice and a little crumpled? Like he printed that and got it out of his pocket for the archer??”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jlawswift13/status/1723557122112471234?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The supportive nature of Kelce towards Swift and her fan base did not go unnoticed, as one fan admitted, “I just can’t. I freakin can’t.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ally_moreno17/status/1723567611567296970?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Taylor Swift’s Changed Lyrics for Travis Kelce

The highlight of the evening was her affectionate encounter with NFL celebrity Travis Kelce. Taylor didn’t lack in her own admission of affection for the TE as she changed lyrics to her Karma song to give him a shoutout. Following the show, amidst the applause and excitement of her audience, Swift and Kelce shared a jaw-dropping kiss.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/aidan7501/status/1723538286520451082?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This subtle yet bold declaration set the internet ablaze, with fans quickly connecting the dots to her relationship with Kelce. A fan commented, “THE WAY HES JUST STANDING THERE ALL PROUD OH MY GOD”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ayesheeet/status/1723543096430850480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan commented, “THE WAY SHE RAN TO HIM…. “

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PurpleCupcake95/status/1723539493179855188?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This romantic episode unfolded after Swift had captivated the crowd at Estadio Monumental for a solid three hours with her dynamic performance. From football fields to concert stages, their shared moments have become a source of delight for fans, symbolizing a harmonious blend of talent, support, and love.