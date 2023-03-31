“This is really really hard for me” : Skip Bayless was once left in a tight spot when asked to choose between Michael Jordan and Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan are undoubtedly two of the greatest athletes in the history of American sports. While Brady’s mark on the NFL will not go away so easily, Jordan’s name is etched into the very souls of young basketball players. However, it is not often that one is asked to compare these two legendary athletes. On the rare occasion that it happened, Skip Bayless had a really hard time choosing.

Part of the difficulty in choosing the better of the two is their differences. The two sports are nowhere close to each other in any aspect. However, for Bayless, the biggest reason is more personal. His entire career, he has been sort of a superfan when it comes to both athletes. So it is natural that his heart will sink when he’s asked to pick which one of his two favorites is more clutch than the other.

Skip Bayless had a “really, really hard time” picking a favorite

Almost 2 years ago, “Undisputed” show co-host Jenny Taft posed this question to Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless. While Sharpe had a relatively easier time answering the question, one could feel Bayless’ heart sinking. Even though his face remained as emotionless as ever. Though he was able to ultimately answer, it came with a lot of insight, and a lot of complaining about how it is “really, really, really hard”.

According to Bayless, Brady is ever so slightly more clutch than Jordan. Simply because Brady had more opportunities to be cutch than Jordan. Bayless says that is because Brady spent more years playing than Jordan did. “Sometimes the greatest genius is imperceptible genius,” Bayless says, pointing to Brady’s plays not being as spectacular or eye-catching as Jordan’s.

The Sharpe-Bayless duo may just be having a rift separating them

It hasn’t been a rosy journey for Sharpe and Bayless. Unfortunately, no one else can take the blame for this, than Bayless. His mindset at times, especially during the Damar Hamlin crisis, has deeply unsettled Sharpe. Things took an ugly turn when Bayless humiliated Sharpe on air, in an attempt to defend Brady‘s lousy performance. At a point in time, it was widely speculated that Sharpe was leaving the show.

Fortunately, things have not gone that far, yet. Knowing Bayless, it is impossible to know when he will do something that upsets Sharpe yet against. Maybe the next time it happens, Sharpe will not be patient enough to give Bayless another chance. Is this the beginning of the end of one of the most entertaining duos in the NFL community?