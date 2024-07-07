Jalen Brunson Calls Out Josh Hart’s Questionable Caitlin Clark Tweet

Caitlin Clark made another WNBA history during her game against the New York Liberty. The 22-year-old registered the first triple-double as a WNBA rookie. Following her blockbuster performance, the Knicks star Josh Hart went to his X account to show his appreciation towards the Fever rookie. However, his intended post came out wrong, leading to his teammate questioning him publicly.

In a winning cause, Clark dropped 19 points in 38 minutes and topped it off with 12 rebounds and 13 assists. The 22-year-old was expected to reach this mark for a while. Interestingly, her best performance came against the best team in the league right now.

After watching the Clark special, Hart posted, “CC be throwing that thang,” on X. It’s understandable why people sensed a hidden meaning in his comment. While several fans questioned Hart in the replies, Jalen Brunson also responded with a similar sentiment. The Knicks star wrote, “Josh what,” showing complete shock over his post.

Now, analyzing what Hart might have meant with his comment, the obvious pick would be her 13 assists. It seems to be a poorly framed post while all he wanted was to praise the Indiana Fever rookie for engraving her name in the record books. Regardless, the fans on the platform made sure that they made him understand that he made a mistake.

A fan wrote, in all caps, “WHAT DO YOU MEAN BY THAT.” Another fan asked the Knicks star, “how long until you delete this?” but it seems like he isn’t going to delete it anytime soon as it’s already been over 13 hours. However, it won’t be a reach to think that Hart only wanted to praise the rookie for a phenomenal game, and he meant that to be taken respectably.