$10 Million Richer Than Brittany Mahomes, Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Outearns Ciara Wilson in 2025

Hailee Steinfeld is the latest addition to the long list of stunning and accomplished WAGs in the NFL. The actress hitched her wagon to reigning MVP and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after two years of dating. The couple got engaged in November 2024 and officially tied the knot at the end of May 2025. While we already know what Allen brings to the table on and off the field, it’s worth asking—what does Hailee Steinfeld bring?

A lot, actually. Steinfeld has been a Hollywood fixture since the age of 13, making her mark as both an actress and a singer. Over the years, she’s built an impressive résumé and an even more impressive net worth of $25 million.

That makes her $10 million richer than Brittany Mahomes and even wealthier than Ciara Wilson, placing her among the highest-earning wives and fiancées of NFL stars in 2025.

Her real estate portfolio is just as impressive. She owns an $8 million estate in Encino, California, which spans 9,000 square feet and features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a private pool. In addition, she holds properties in Thousand Oaks and on 42nd Street in New York City.

While her net worth is still well below that of her new husband, Josh Allen is reportedly worth $70 million—it surpasses many other high-profile NFL spouses. Brittany Mahomes, one of the most well-known WAGs, has an estimated net worth of $15 million, according to Marca.

A former professional soccer player, Brittany co-owns the NWSL team Kansas City Current and launched her own fitness brand, Brittany Lynne Fitness. She also partners with Shop Vitality and jointly runs the 15 and Mahomies Foundation with Patrick.

Ciara Wilson, wife of Russell Wilson, is also a powerhouse in her own right. With a net worth of around $20 million, the singer has had a long and successful music career, dating back to 2003. Her debut album Goodies went triple platinum in the U.S., selling 130,000 units in its first week.

Beyond music, she has worked with major brands like Verizon, Adidas Originals, and Rocawear, and became a global ambassador for Revlon in 2016. In recent years, she has expanded her business ventures—investing in Jamaican rum brand Ten To One, launching a skincare line called On a Mission, co-founding Why Not You Productions with Russ, and becoming part-owner of the Seattle Sounders MLS club.

So yes—Hailee Steinfeld currently outranks both Brittany and Ciara by at least $5 to $10 million in net worth. And with her recent breakout performance in a major box office hit, her star (and earnings) are only going to rise. At 28, she’s entering her prime as an actress, with plenty of opportunities ahead.

Josh Allen might be the MVP on the field, but when it comes to Hollywood pedigree and business savvy, Hailee is proving to be a star in her own right.