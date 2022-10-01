“Not sure how Tom Brady does it”: Patrick Mahomes might not play till 45 as he wants to dedicate more time to his family

In a recent interview, Patrick Mahomes revealed how much he admires Tom Brady but hinted that unlike the Tampa Bay QB, he is not sure about playing till 45.

Anyone who watches NFL now or has ever done so is familiar with Patrick Mahomes. The rising star’s early fame is entirely the result of his abilities. He is now the youngest and one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and he has showcased no signs of slowing down.

In a recent interview with Maria Taylor for ‘NFL on NBC,’ the quarterback revealed that he will try to emulate Tom Brady in terms of how long he wants to play but might not succeed in his quest.

When Mahomes was asked about the seven-time Super Bowl champion, he responded that Tom is so brilliant because he has mastered the art of managing life, both on and off the field.

“You must be a good dad while you are at home”: Patrick Mahomes

Referring to the Bucs QB, Mahomes said, “well, you kind of learn how to manage kind of everything off the field. Like you want to be able to spend time with your family and be a family man. And you want to be able to do all of these other things, like going into businesses and helping out, or doing things like shooting ads.”

“I think Tom Brady’s greatness is that no matter what he does off the field, football is always the main priority, and he makes sure he keeps it that way,” Patrick added.

When Maria asked if he would try to play as long as Brady, he replied, “I’ll try. I’m not sure how he does it.” Maria then asked Mahomes to comment on the fact that a lot of people reckon that Brady has sacrificed family time for football.

To this, Mahomes responded, “I think the biggest thing for me is that you have to put that game face on again when you get home. Even if you work long hours at the facility.”

“You must be a good dad while you are at home with your daughter and my son, who will be arriving soon. This means that you must be energised and ready to play,” Mahomes stated.

Mahomes will face Brady for the sixth time on Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs face Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa.

