OJ Simpson Believes Deion Sanders’ Team is Going Down Two Weeks From Now When They Meet USC

Deion Sanders has won his third straight game with the Colorado Buffs, and they are not looking to slow down any time soon. However, NFL veteran OJ Simpson believes otherwise. He thinks that despite all their early success, Coach Prime’s team will not be able to pass the USC test.

Advertisement

OJ posted a video on X (formally Twitter) where he lauded Deion Sanders for his extraordinary coaching skills, but also stated that it still doesn’t make Colorado better than USC. Simpson is confident that despite his unit’s 3-0 start to the season, Deion’s unit will go down against USC a couple of weeks from now.

OJ Simpson is Backing USC to Win Against Coach Prime’s Buffs

OJ Simpson hasn’t shied away from praising Colorado in recent times. However, recently, the Ex-Bills RB took to X(earlier Twitter) and posted a video captioned “Even the great ones have an off day,” wishing the upcoming 3-0 win ‘Greats’ to have an off day in a match-up against his alma-mater USC.

Advertisement

In the video, Simpson said, “Okay, Deion Sanders. Look, I think you rate a great coach by what he does in a tight game. Not when he’s running away from teams because he’s got too much speed and too much talent for the opponent, but when he’s in a knockdown drag-out game like they were in last night. That’s how you rate a great player. But you could say Colorado State was not a good team.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheRealOJ32/status/1703428406723944674?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After all, with a front-runner like Caleb Williams, the USC fans hope to Boulder off Colorado this September 30th. And OJ’s views on the same continued as he said, “Wait a minute. When USC plays UCLA, it doesn’t matter what the records are. When Ohio State plays Michigan, when Southern plays Grambling, it doesn’t matter what the records are. Those games, [it’s] a shootout between rival games. So Colorado State and Colorado knew it would be a rivalry game, and it would probably be a tough game. And Deion Sanders came through in a big way with his team.”

After all, USC leads the charts, and Colorado is a close second. Surely, fans are looking forward to a great game which is also going to feature Caleb Williams, a potential first round pick in the 2024 draft. But will Colorado flair after OJ’s lack of faith in them to script a win against USC? Only time will tell.

Colin Cowherd Also Want Sanders’ CU to Go 11-1 This Season

After Simpson endorsed Coach Prime’s ability to win by the leash, ‘coming through in a big way,’ he himself lacked faith in Deion’s unit when it came to Colorado’s match against his alma mater and Caleb led USC. Moreover, OJ is not the only one who feels so. Last week, Colin Cowherd, a renowned American sports director and media personality, even sported the same view as OJ in a recent episode of ‘The Herd With Colin Cowherd.’

Advertisement

He said how he “wants to see Colorado go 11-1, and they need to lose to USC. I would love to see them go 11-1, but Deion Sanders is making people uncomfortable. If they beat Oregon, USC, and Colorado is going to be the highest-rated regular season game, and it’s going to beat Michigan and Ohio State. There would be so much star power in that game- Caleb Williams, USC, Deion Sanders, and his amazing son. That is gonna get 15 million people watching.”

Now that Colorado have gone 3-0 up this season, it seems the fans are looking forward to the most anticipated game of this season between USC and CU. After all, with USC’s Caleb Williams and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders taking each other on, a blockbuster encounter is definitely in the making.