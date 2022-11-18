After Divorce & FTX Disaster, Tom Brady Now Faces $11 Billion Class Action Lawsuit

Things are not going well for Tom Brady this year. In the beginning, he took an unprecedented 11 day leave of absence to solve his personal issues. Post that, he started the season in a rather dull fashion.

After that, Tom and Gisele’s divorce was finalized and most recently, FTX, the crypto exchange platform in which Tom had invested heavily filed for bankruptcy.

Tom and even Gisele had invested millions in FTX in order to maximize their stake in the company. Tom has been raving about FTX and crypto for a couple of years now.

We saw Tom promoting FTX on various platform several times alongside Gisele which helped the company to garner billions in investment. The downfall is going to leave a massive dent in his and Gisele’s net worth.

Alongside Tom Brady & Gisele, Celebs Like Shaq O’Neil, Naomi Osaka & Larry David Have Been Named In The Lawsuit

To make matters worse, a class action lawsuit has now been filed against Tom and Gisele after the company’s downfall. In fact, along with Brady and Gisele, several other celebs like Shaquille O’Neil, Larry David, Steph Curry and even the Golden State Warriors are defendants in the lawsuit filed against bankrupt FTX and it’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Edwin Garrison, on behalf of the American consumers who lost more than $11 Billion in the FTX downfall, filed the lawsuit in Florida against the ex-CEO and also named the celebrities and associations that promoted the company or served as brand ambassadors.

FTX is now being referred to as a Ponzi scheme which was always destined to fail. For the debacle, the lawsuit states that celebrities who continuously endorsed the company, asking people to invest as much as they can in it, should be held accountable.

FTX was valued around $32 Billion a little while ago, so one can imagine the kind of investments the company was able to pull in on the back of endorsements in which top athletes had featured.

This lawsuit can turn out to be another massive headache for Brady who is anyway set to loose a gigantic portion of his and Gisele’s wealth.

