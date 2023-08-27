$12,000,000 Worth Myles Garrett Follows Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes to America’s Fastest Growing Sport as a New Team Owner

With Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes hopping on the Pickleball bandwagon, it was clear that other established NFL players would soon be turning to the new sport to make big money. That being said, Browns star Myles Garrett, who is worth $12,000,000, has now swooped in the Pickleball equation.

Advertisement

Recently, it was announced by the Major League Pickleball team, the Texas Ranchers, that NFL stars like Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, CJ Stroud, and Bijan Robinson have teamed up to become the new owners of the franchise. This announcement comes at a time when interest in Pickleball is surging high and big-name athletes are seeing the future value of it.

Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons Team Up as Texas Ranchers Owners

Texas Ranchers, which is one of the eight founding teams of the Major League Pickleball, gets a new ownership group that includes Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett and Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons. The big investment group also comprises many renowned celebrities and athletes including golfer Scottie Scheffler, country star Zach Bryan, designer Kendra Scott, Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud, and top American Tennis player Taylor Fritz among others.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RanchersMLP/status/1694039861986983990?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“As a native Texan I was happy to be connected with Texas Ranchers, but also, I genuinely love pickleball and have been playing during my off-season,” said Myles Garrett, after joining the ownership group, as per Front Office Sports. “Each person that makes up this ownership group brings a little something different to the table and we’ve all come together because of a passion for the sport and to inspire community on and off the court,” he added.

Major League Pickleball is expected to add 4 more teams and shell out more in prize money. This provides an interesting investment opportunity which many have recognized in the past couple of years. With Pickleball witnessing an unprecedented growth in popularity, more celebs can be expected to invest some money in the lucrative league.

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes & Several Other NFL Stars Have Already Invested in Pickleball

Tom Brady was one of the first NFL stars to recognize and capitalize on the Pickleball trend which was soon followed by Patrick Mahomes. However, they were not the only two NFL athletes to do so as Odell Beckham Jr., Drew Brees, and Josh Allen were also fast in hopping onto the Pickleball bandwagon.

The valuation of the Pickleball teams has also skyrocketed in recent times, with some even seeing a 100x growth in the value. As per a recent report by Front Office Sports, the teams have very quickly reached the valuation of $10 million and with a massive amount of interest from celebrities and star athletes, the valuation is only expected to see exponential growth in the next few years.