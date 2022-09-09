$160 million Matthew Stafford took a knee disobeying wife Kelly who advocated against it

Matthew Stafford took a knee with a handful of his Detroit teammates in 2020. However, not long ago, his wife Kelly had urged everyone to stand for the national anthem.

Matthew Stafford has made a name for himself at the highest level. Last season, he was one of the unsung heroes that made the Rams’ unforgettable run possible.

After spending more than a decade with the Detroit Lions, Stafford was transferred to the Rams last season and the rest, as they say, is history. As a reward for his contribution, Matthew was offered a $160 million 4-year extension deal earlier this year which he gleefully accepted.

As far as personal life is concerned, Matthew is happily married to Kelly Hall, his college sweetheart. The two stars have been married for 7 years now and have 4 amazing kids named Tyler, Chandler, Sawyer and Hunter.

Kelly and Matthew haven’t shared a lot of contrasting opinions in public domain since they tied the knot in 2015. However, a few years back, there was something that caught the public eye.

Matthew Stafford took a knee just before the Lions vs Bears game in 2020

In 2017, when the Colin Kaepernick “kneeling during national anthem” saga was all over the news, Kelly decided to have her say on the issue. She advocated standing up for the national anthem.

Kelly took to Instagram and wrote, “I’ve been hesitant to talk about this, as I know I will get backlash from it, but I believe we can stand and show our unity against everything that doesn’t represent what this flag stands for.”

“Let’s stand united against terrorists, against racism, against white supremacists, against killing of cops, against police brutality, against sex slave trafficking.. against anything that is not the ideal for this country,” she wrote.

“Let’s unite in the fact that God made us all unique and different and that is something we should cherish. You can disagree with me and that is totally ok.. let’s use this forum to discuss (not yell at each other) and listen to one another,” Kelly continued.

Matthew had decided to stand during the national anthem when many players in the Lions camp took a knee in 2017. However, back in 2020, just before the game against the Chicago Bears, Stafford and a handful of Detroit Lions players kneeled while the national anthem was on.

“Just felt like it was the right thing at the right time,” Matthew had said when asked to comment upon his actions. Apparently, Kelly also changed her mind and apologized for not supporting Colin Kaepernick when he took a knee.

She claimed that she was persuaded by the political rhetoric and added that she was “extremely sorry” for what she had said earlier.

