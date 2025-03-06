mobile app bar

“#2 Hacked NFL Account”: Fans React as the NFL Openly Endorses Shedeur Sanders on Social Media

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As we inch closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders’ stock continues to plummet. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, who once stood as the favorite to go first overall, is now facing bold claims from analysts who say they’d be shocked if he’s drafted before Cam Ward. Some are even projecting him to fall as far as seventh.

However, while scouts, analysts, and fans continue to cast doubt on Sanders’ draft position, the NFL Network’s official social media account just sent the internet into a frenzy with what appeared to be a full-blown endorsement of the Colorado QB.

Recently, the NFL Network’s “X” account underwent an unexpected change in its profile section — the banner image was updated to a photo of Shedeur Sanders and Jimmy Horn Jr. being interviewed at the NFL Scouting Combine.

This is a bold statement by the NFL, seemingly positioning Shedeur as the league’s next big star. The proof? In the last 24 hours, the NFL Network’s “X” banner has featured two different images — both highlighting the QB.

Considering the widespread negative discourse around Shedeur, the NFL Network’s actions send a clear message to his critics — Shedeur Sanders has clout, a major requirement to be the face of the league.

While many were vocally disappointed with the banner choice, some saw it as a breath of fresh air amid all the negativity surrounding the QB’s draft stock. They were, of course, Buffs fans — Colorado faithful — who took pride in seeing their QB in the spotlight.

That said, the majority of NFL fans were baffled by the league’s official account seemingly going out of its way to spotlight one prospect over others. From doubting both Shedeur and Horn’s abilities to speculating that the Colorado QB himself had hacked the account, the naysayers made their disappointment known.

Even some Buffs fans aligned with the haters’ notion.

But as a few netizens pointed out, Shedeur is the most popular QB of the 2025 Draft class — poster-boy material, a projected top-five pick, and NFL royalty as Deion Sanders’ son. So, to them, the spotlight made perfect sense.

While NFL and CFB fans bickered online, Shedeur Sanders was stoked to see the endorsement. He reposted the NFL’s “X” Banner on his Instagram banner and captioned it “Legendary” in his trademark style. He even included his song, Perfect Timing, in the post.

Love it or hate it, Shedeur Sanders’ star power is undeniable. And if the NFL’s latest social media move is any indication, he’s already being positioned as a marquee name for the league’s future.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these