“#2 Hacked NFL Account”: Fans React as the NFL Openly Endorses Shedeur Sanders on Social Media

As we inch closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders’ stock continues to plummet. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, who once stood as the favorite to go first overall, is now facing bold claims from analysts who say they’d be shocked if he’s drafted before Cam Ward. Some are even projecting him to fall as far as seventh.

However, while scouts, analysts, and fans continue to cast doubt on Sanders’ draft position, the NFL Network’s official social media account just sent the internet into a frenzy with what appeared to be a full-blown endorsement of the Colorado QB.

Recently, the NFL Network’s “X” account underwent an unexpected change in its profile section — the banner image was updated to a photo of Shedeur Sanders and Jimmy Horn Jr. being interviewed at the NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL Network has changed their Twitter banner to Shedeur Sanders and Jimmy Horn Jr. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/QbKUw5BlWe — GUCCE‍⬛ (@gucceCU) March 6, 2025

This is a bold statement by the NFL, seemingly positioning Shedeur as the league’s next big star. The proof? In the last 24 hours, the NFL Network’s “X” banner has featured two different images — both highlighting the QB.

The official NFL Twitter/X account has updated its banner to Colorado star QB Shedeur Sanders. Sanders is the future face of the league. pic.twitter.com/8F5f77W7uU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 5, 2025

Considering the widespread negative discourse around Shedeur, the NFL Network’s actions send a clear message to his critics — Shedeur Sanders has clout, a major requirement to be the face of the league.

While many were vocally disappointed with the banner choice, some saw it as a breath of fresh air amid all the negativity surrounding the QB’s draft stock. They were, of course, Buffs fans — Colorado faithful — who took pride in seeing their QB in the spotlight.

Them colorado boys coming with Aura — Mfan’uBrian♤ (@NkanyisoBrian10) March 6, 2025

When the nfl realizes what cfb has had to realize over the last two years .. THE SANDERS / colorado brings traffic https://t.co/evBNR1iCGa — Dalvinthetruth (@dalvinthetruth) March 6, 2025

That said, the majority of NFL fans were baffled by the league’s official account seemingly going out of its way to spotlight one prospect over others. From doubting both Shedeur and Horn’s abilities to speculating that the Colorado QB himself had hacked the account, the naysayers made their disappointment known.

#2 hacked nfl account — money& mo money (@BlackLoveRacks) March 6, 2025

It’s sad the way they cater to these fragile athletes — me (@Thlslsm3) March 6, 2025

Even some Buffs fans aligned with the haters’ notion.

im a cu fan but this is next level dickriding — Tago (@Tago145) March 6, 2025

But as a few netizens pointed out, Shedeur is the most popular QB of the 2025 Draft class — poster-boy material, a projected top-five pick, and NFL royalty as Deion Sanders’ son. So, to them, the spotlight made perfect sense.

Y’all be acting like shedeur isn’t legit NFL royalty…and a top 5 pick…it’s more lucrative for everyone if he’s winning — Justin (@jayarea__) March 6, 2025

While NFL and CFB fans bickered online, Shedeur Sanders was stoked to see the endorsement. He reposted the NFL’s “X” Banner on his Instagram banner and captioned it “Legendary” in his trademark style. He even included his song, Perfect Timing, in the post.

Shedeur Sanders reacts to the NFL Network posting his photo as their “X” banner. pic.twitter.com/EZbAozoGrV — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) March 6, 2025

Love it or hate it, Shedeur Sanders’ star power is undeniable. And if the NFL’s latest social media move is any indication, he’s already being positioned as a marquee name for the league’s future.