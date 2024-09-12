Antonio Brown Doesn’t Spare Shannon Sharpe From His Social Media Rants After ‘IG Live Scandal’

Shannon Sharpe’s Instagram mishap, which saw him unintentionally broadcast his intimate moment with a woman live, did not go unnoticed. It quickly became fodder for trolls and meme creators. Antonio Brown, ever the opportunist, also chimed in with his usual antics.

Advertisement

Sharing some arguably homophobic images and playing on old rumors about the former Broncos tight end’s sexuality, Brown posted a picture of someone in a compromised position. He then likened this situation to Sharpe’s recent predicament:

Shannon Sharpe looking over at his phone realizing he’s on live pic.twitter.com/QpsGixtndc — AB (@AB84) September 11, 2024

But this wasn’t the only post AB shared in light of Sharpe’s IG Live scandal. In another tweet, he took shots at the three-time Super Bowl winner with a similar remark. “Odds are it was a man,” he tweeted.

The former wide receiver didn’t stop there, comparing Sharpe to a dinosaur due to the grunting noises during the intimate activity. He even posted a picture of Sharpe’s co-host, Stephen A. Smith, implying he was Michelle in the livestream video.

Reacting to another post about Shannon, he shared a GIF suggesting that the Hall of Famer’s broadcast of his intimate activity wasn’t an accident.

Brown also reacted to a segment of the emergency episode of The Nightcap, where Chad Johnson expressed relief that the person Sharpe was involved with was a woman, not a man. AB remarked that he wasn’t the only one who thought the Hall of Famer was attracted to men, noting that even his co-host and friend Ochocinco had doubted Sharpe’s sexuality.

Ocho questioning it to https://t.co/kDJGPshFdm — AB (@AB84) September 12, 2024

These posts were quite typical of AB, as many expected him to take the opportunity to throw shade at Shannon. But he wasn’t the only one to jump in and joke about the Hall of Famer’s situation.

Other NFL stars join in on the trolling of Sharpe

It would be difficult for Sharpe to live this down, as he became the subject of endless jokes and online humor. Even Terrell Owens, a Hall of Fame wide receiver, had a field day with the situation. He sent out multiple tweets to mock the former NFL tight end, which eventually led to Shannon blocking him.

In one tweet, he remarked that the woman in Shannon’s video sounded familiar, while in another, he suggested that UNC needs a harness. He also threw shades on ESPN, writing, “Shidddd if it was me, they’d mention me and everything and everyone they could. So nasty work it is!!”

Ryan Clark also addressed the situation, inquiring about and expressing excitement for the release of the next Nightcap episode. Similarly, Emmanuel Ocho humorously wrote on X, “That’s my Michelle” is the quote of the day.

Man, when is the next episode of @NightcapShow_? That mug gonna be !!! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 11, 2024

It’s worth noting that Sharpe has since apologized for the incident. He expressed disappointment in himself, as he always strives to be a professional, not only on screen but also off it.