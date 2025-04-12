A Month After Closing His Denver Clothing Store, Russell Wilson Launches His New Golf Shoe at the Masters

Russell Wilson’s recent years on the field have been challenging, to say the least. Despite his efforts, he couldn’t lead the Broncos to the promised land during his two-year tenure, nor could he turn things around for the Steelers last year. And off the field? It seems he has faced setbacks there as well.

Wilson and wife Ciara’s clothing store, House of LR&C, closed its last physical location in Denver this past February after the lease ended. The store (located in Denver International Airport) opened in the summer of 2023, a year after Wilson was signed by the Broncos.

More so, House of LR&C originally featured four clothing lines from the couple, but now, it focuses on just one: Good Man Brand. Yep, the name says it all — it’s all about menswear now.

If you happen to visit the House of LR&C website today, it’ll redirect to Good Man Brand. Funny enough, it’s the same brand that recently dropped a new line of golf shoes during The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. And guess who showed up? Wilson himself made the trip to promote the new release.

Partnering with Ladies Who Golf, Wilson shared a faith-driven post on Instagram, marking more than just a golf launch. It’s about a shared vision that goes beyond the fairway. Two versions, the Prospect Spikeless Golf Shoe and the Legend London version, have been released, each priced at a whopping $258.

According to Sports Illustrated, one of the most popular golf shoe brands, FootJoy, doesn’t have a pair priced above $245. But if you want to rock a product from Good Man Brand, an extra $13 will need to come out of your wallet.

The Prospect Spikeless Golf Shoe, according to the official website, is designed with a sportier, more athletic vibe in mind. It’s sleek, dynamic, and ready to turn heads both on and off the course. It’s not just about performance; style is definitely part of the equation. Plus, it’s lightweight and flexible, so you can swing, walk, or strut without missing a beat.

The Legend London version, meanwhile, takes its inspiration from the Good Man Brand’s best-selling silhouette. It features a durable rubber outsole for superior grip, offering stability with every step. Sounds perfect, right? Sure, except for the price — maybe it could come down a smidge.

For on-field updates, Wilson recently signed a one-year deal worth $10.5 million, packed with incentives, with the New York Giants. It’s essentially another “Prove It” deal for Wilson. At 36, we’re not sure how many more of those he’ll get. But hey, if his NFL career is winding down, he can always venture into the fashion industry — he sure seems to have a knack for it.