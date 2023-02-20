XFL Attendance Numbers: XFL Week One Attendance Count is Out

Feb 18, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; XFL logo chains on the sidelines during the first half of a game between the Vegas Vipers and the Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LVII was an absolute spectacle and fans absolutely loved it. Right from an absolute humdinger of a game, to a super blockbuster halftime show headed by Rihanna, the big night had it all.

In fact, more than a 113 million people tuned in to watch the biggest game of the American Sports calendar. However, as soon as the contest came to an end, football fans were left a bit disappointed as it meant that now there wouldn’t be high-octane football action for a few months.

While the NFL Combine and draft speculations do gather a lot of fan interest, high octane football action is most definitely missed by the admirers of the game. Putting an end to the disappointment, Dwayne Johnson-backed XFL recently kicked off and it would be fair to say that fans are liking it.

WWE mogul Vince McMahon reportedly burned around $200 million in a quest to get the XFL up and running. However, despite several attempts to gain popularity, the league just never took off and as a result, was shelved a few years ago.

However, providing an opportunity to footballers who couldn’t make it big in the NFL, Hollywood hunk Dwayne Johnson dragged the league out of bankruptcy by paying around $15 million.

Also Read: Tom Brady Dating Jeffree Star?: Beauty Guru Finally Breaks Silence on Brady Dating Rumors

XFL Week One Attendance Numbers Are Promising

It would be fair to say that “The Rock’s” attempts to make the league successful have started paying dividends as a number of fans are tuning in to enjoy the games.

During week 1 of the XFL, we had quite a few interesting clashes. On February 18th, we had Vegas Vipers taking on the Arlington Renegades in what turned out to be an absolute nail-biter. In the end, the Renegades emerged victorious by 22-20. Moreover, the game was attended by 12,047 fans in the stadium.

#XFL week one attendance numbers. Week 1 – LV @ ARL — 12,047

Week 1 – ORL @ HOU — 12,784

Week 1 – STL @ SA — 24,245

Week 1 – SEA @ DC — 12,438 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 20, 2023

In the second game, Orlando Guardians took the field against Houston Roughnecks and it turned out to be an absolute blowout. The Roughnecks blasted the Guardians by 33-12. The contest was attended by 12,784 football lovers in the stadium.

On Sunday, the St. Louis Battlehawks defeated the San Antonio Brahmas in a low scoring thriller. The contest ended in Battlehawks’ favor by 18-15 and the game was attended by a whopping 24,245 fans.

Moreover, in the final game of the weekend, the Seattle Sea Dragons were defeated by the D.C. Defenders by 22-18 and the game was attended by 12,438 fans. While the numbers might seem low in comparison to that of the NFL games, looking at the capacity of the stadiums and the way people are talking about the games, it would be fair to say that the league is off to decent start.

Also Read: Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek ‘Desperately’ Wants to Get Drafted as a Wide Receiver in the NFL