Two Years After Losing $30 Million in FTX Scandal, Tom Brady Answers Whether He Still Believes in Bitcoin

By now, everyone knows that Tom Brady lost nearly $30 million in the collapse of the crypto giant FTX. It was a massive scandal that also saw his then-wife, Gisele Bündchen, take collateral and lose $18 million in stock. But two years after the fallout, Brady still claims to believe in Bitcoin — a cryptocurrency.

Brady was the target of this week’s Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley. It’s typically a funny segment where Pressley sits down with celebrities and asks them personal questions that get way too personal, but in a hilarious way. This week was no different.

Pressley didn’t hold back, playfully blaming Brady for the Super Bowl loss against the Eagles before asking if he still believed in Bitcoin—right after joking that they didn’t need to dwell on the past. Brady’s answer, surprisingly, was yes.

Pressley then turned to his co-host, Glenny Balls, and asked if he had ever owned Bitcoin. Glenny admitted that he and Pressley once owned one together.

“What happened to it?” Pressley hilariously asked. Glenny couldn’t keep himself together but muttered that he lost it. “How’d you lose it?” Pressley pressed.

Glenny then replied that he put the money into a company that went bankrupt — probably FTX, judging by his laughter. Pressley also started saying, “Let’s move on” to steer away from the subject.

“Yeah, that’s a sad story,” Brady said in response.

He knows all too well the fallout that comes with losing a lot of money due to a company he invested in going bankrupt. For him, it was not just the loss of $30 million but also involvement in a class-action lawsuit for promoting the cryptocurrency exchange. However, for Glenny, it meant having to pay taxes on the Bitcoin he lost—something that left Brady stunned. Glenny quickly clarified that it wasn’t a significant amount.

Pressley, sarcastically, then apologized to Brady and Glenny for bringing up the subject, adding that he didn’t realize it was such a big ordeal. But he knew exactly what he was doing—that’s just Pressley’s comedic style.

Crypto follows Brady

The interview adds to the collection of jokes that Brady has had to endure for previously buying a stake in FTX. Just last year, he was the target of a roast hosted by Netflix. What he thought would be some fun jokes about his playing career quickly took a turn. Comedians Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, and Tom Segura all made sure the former great heard about his terrible investment.

“Tom also lost $30 million in crypto. Tom, how did you fall for that? Even Gronk was like, ‘Me know that not real money.’,” Nikki Glaser joked. “Gronk actually does Bitcoin, which is where he just chews on a handful of nickels.”

Glaser’s stand-up owned the night and is ultimately what we remember when we think about the roast. When Brady signed the deal with FTX in 2021, he probably didn’t anticipate it would be a business venture that would follow him around for the rest of his life. It’s a massive blemish on his resume.

That’s why it’s so interesting that Brady still believes in Bitcoin. Crypto bit him hard, and most people would resent the market after what it did to him. But evidently, Brady might just be swayed into another cryptocurrency if the pitch is convincing enough.