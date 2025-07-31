Patrick Mahomes Admits the Chiefs’ Offense Needs to Match the Defense’s Level of Play in 2025 Season

The Chiefs scored almost the same number of points in their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles as they did in their 2024 Super Bowl win over the 49ers. But the difference between the two games was stark. The 22 points they managed against Philadelphia at the Superdome felt like nothing more than consolation. Their usually stout defense, one that had carried them for nearly two seasons, completely crumbled under pressure, giving up 40 points.

Advertisement

What really stood out, though, was how unsurprising their offensive struggles were. That level of underperformance had been the story of their season. The Super Bowl loss didn’t come out of nowhere; it merely exposed what had already been simmering and served as a much-needed wake-up call.

Patrick Mahomes, who hasn’t quite looked like the explosive quarterback we saw in his first season as a starter, has openly acknowledged the offense’s struggles and the need for improvement. He knows both he and the unit must do more.

His vision is clear—he wants the offense to operate without limitations. Whether it’s launching deep balls for explosive plays or methodically moving the chains with short and intermediate passes, Mahomes wants the freedom to attack in every way possible.

His goal is to stretch the field and match the efficiency of the Chiefs’ defense, which has been performing at a consistently elite level for the past two seasons. So far, the offense hasn’t been able to do that. It’s fallen short of its potential, and in key moments, it failed to deliver wins.

” I think it’s just being able to do everything. We’ve been a team that’s been able to go deep before, we’ve been a team that’s been able to throw it short before, but we want to be able to stretch the field vertically and horizontally. Our defense has been great these last few years. Offensively, we have to be able to match that intensity and match that level of play. It is about going out there and maximising our potential and being the best offense we can possibly be, and winning football games.”

The Chiefs finished the season with the 16th-ranked offense in the league, averaging 327.6 total yards per game and scoring just 42 touchdowns during the regular season. Their passing game, once the hallmark of their dominance, averaged 222.4 yards per game, and that number dipped below 200 in the playoffs. Mahomes threw only 26 touchdown passes all season and got little support from the ground game, which looked sluggish, averaging just 105 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

One of the most glaring issues was the lack of a true deep-ball threat, and the numbers back that up. From 2018 to 2022, Mahomes averaged 4.3 deep pass attempts per game. But in 2023 and 2024, that figure dropped to just three per game. The production took a hit, too. He threw only four touchdowns on deep passes while turning the ball over eight times.

Had they beaten the Eagles in the Super Bowl, there may have been less urgency to fix these offensive shortcomings. But that loss now serves as fuel. It’s the motivation they need to evolve and improve.

And for Patrick Mahomes, now entering his ninth year in the league, it’s about more than just bouncing back—it’s about sustaining the greatness that he and the Chiefs have built over the last eight seasons. It’s about preserving the high standards they’ve set, both on and off the field.

The work they put in, whether in the film room or on the practice field, will ultimately show up on game day. And with the Super Bowl loss behind them, the goal remains the same: to chase another Lombardi Trophy, something they’ve grown accustomed to lifting almost every year.