Jason Kelce Retirement Speech: Legendary Center Showers Praise on His Wife Kylie During Emotional Address

Jason Kelce found the immense fame in the NFL despite playing a position often overlooked. He spent 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as a center, earning a storied career that could land him in the Hall of Fame. At 36, Kelce announced his retirement in a live press conference on Monday.

During the 40-minute presser, he opened up about his beautiful football journey, often pausing to let his emotions show through tears. He spoke about the meaningful relationships he formed along the way, crediting the support of those around him for his success. Among them, he credited his wife, Kylie Kelce, as one of the key supporters who contributed to his success.

He recalled the night he met his wife at a 2014 Philadelphia Eagles Christmas Party and since then the two have come a long way. Tears welled in Jason’s eyes as he reminisced about the first time he laid eyes on her, a moment that will always be etched into his memory forever. Kelce said,

“I still remember the moment she walked through the door. The first instance is burned in my retina. It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her. She was beautiful, smart, serious, yet playful. I knew it right away. I think it’s no coincidence I enjoyed the best year of my career with Kylie by my side,”

Through his speech, Jason conveyed a deep appreciation for Kylie’s presence in his life. He not only complimented her for her physical beauty but also for her intelligence and seriousness. He built an instant connection with Kylie right from the first day, that only grew stronger over time.

“She’s brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence and of course a swift kick in the ass from time to time,”

Jason Kelce‘s words served as a reminder that behind every successful athlete, there is often a supportive partner who plays a massive role in their journey. During Kelce’s retirement speech, fans saw the touching love story of the football icon and how it influenced him in both, his professional and personal life.

Who Are the Beloved Daughters of Jason Kelce?

Jason and Kylie Kelce have been together for a while. They began dating in 2015 and tied the knot in April 2018, shortly after Jason won his first Super Bowl against the Patriots. During his speech, the seven-time Pro Bowler also acknowledged Kylie for blessing them with three lovely daughters, which adds immense joy and fulfillment to his life.

“She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on.”

Jason and Kylie welcomed their first daughter, Wyatt, in October 2019, who is now 4 years old. They were blessed with Elliote in March 2021, who is 2 and a half years old, and their youngest, Bennet, arrived in February 2023, now just 11 months old.

With his growing family, Jason has embraced his role as a devoted family man. As he retires from football and begins his next chapter, the older Kelce looks forward to spending more time with his daughters, whom he often missed while he was away for games.