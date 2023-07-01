2 Years After Signing $160,000,000 Deal, Dak Prescott Regrets Not Investing in the ‘Next Big Thing’ in American Sports

After signing a lucrative extension deal in 2021, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is set to earn a substantial amount of money. According to Spotrac, the four-year contract is worth a staggering $160,000,000, with a sizable signing bonus of $66,000,000. Prescott’s contract includes $126,000,000 in guaranteed money, providing him with financial security for the foreseeable future. With an average annual salary of $40,000,000, Prescott ranks among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Advertisement

Despite his success on the football field and his ventures in various business opportunities, Prescott has expressed regret for not investing in what is being hailed as the next big thing in American sports – Pickleball. Pickleball is a unique paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. It is typically played on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net. The game is has surprisingly grown to mammoth proportions in the U.S in the last few years.

Dak Prescott’s Business Ventures and Regret: The Pickleball Miss

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has made several strategic investments over time. In fact, he owns the brand “Dak Ties.” He has poured a lot of dollars in Walk-On’s restaurant, GLOW beverage maker, RealTruck truck accessories shop, and OxeFit smart home workout system, as per sports entrepreneur Andrew Petcash.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AndrewPetcash/status/1652342525376577537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Dak has diversified his investment portfolio, his regret lies in not capitalizing on the emerging sport of Pickleball. Despite being introduced to the sport back in 2017, Prescott missed the opportunity to invest in it. The lucrative sport, which had only 3 million players in 2017, now has over 37 million ardent players.

This shows how massive the returns would have been, in case Prescott had made the right call. In fact, several athletes from NFL and NBA have already witnessed a massive surge in their net worths after putting money in Pickleball. It goes without saying that from now on, Dak won’t be too quick in bailing out of such investment opportunities.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AndrewPetcash/status/1652342539964252160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Pickleball: The Surging Sport Attracting NFL Stars and Investors

Pickleball has soared in popularity in the United States, transitioning from a niche sport to a thriving recreational activity in the post-COVID era. NFL stars have taken notice of this and are now investing in the sport’s growing success. Notable quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have joined the ranks of professional Pickleball team owners, contributing to the sport’s expansion.

Advertisement

Brady has partnered with tennis legend Kim Clijsters to own one of the expansion teams, while Mahomes is part of a separate ownership group alongside current tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, with their team based in Miami. The involvement of NFL stars highlights the immense appeal and commercial potential of pickleball.