NFL Trade Rumors Kansas City Chiefs: From David Montgomery to Chase Claypool, Big Names The Chiefs Might Target

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be one of the strongest Super Bowl contenders but they may look to add a powerful Defensive End before the trade deadline.

The NFL trade deadline is approaching quickly, and rumors and speculation are spreading quicker than ever. Teams have until November 1 at 4 p.m. EST to complete their trades and prepare for the second half of the season. Kansas’ 2022 NFL season has begun as expected. Till now, the AFC team has a solid 4-2 record.

In this year’s trade market, the Kansas City Chiefs are in a good position to be the buyers. With 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has a lot of options. The Chiefs could make a midseason splash and some big names to add more depth to the squad.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been Super Bowl contenders since combining Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, but they aren’t getting much help from their defensive ends. With more players rushing the passer, Spagnuolo is forced to rely on a young and inexperienced secondary to fill coverage gaps.

Kansas City is considering adding another defensive end before the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline. These are some potential Chiefs trade targets.

5 potential trade targets for the Kansas City Chiefs

David Montgomery, Running back

As good as the Chiefs’ offence has been, their running game has never been particularly strong. Adding a dual-threat player like Montgomery could make the Kansas City offence more balanced and frightening.

Chase Claypool, wide receiver

WR2 Chase Claypool is one player who has sparked a lot of interest. With Diontae Johnson as the team’s WR1 and rookie George Pickens leading the team in receiving yards, Claypool has quickly become expendable and could easily turn into a nasty new weapon if Mahomes throws him the ball.

Antonio Gibson, running back

Last week, Antonio Gibson lost his starting spot to rookie Brian Robinson. This suggests that Washington is likely open to trading the player who rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2021. While he is not of the same caliber as Montgomery, he would be a very nice addition to the Chiefs’ rushing attack and would cost far less than the Bears’ RB.

Sidney Jones, cornerback

Sidney Jones of the Seattle Seahawks should be a possibility for the Chiefs if they are unable to acquire an effective pass rusher before the NFL trade deadline. Jones has been a healthy scratch in recent games and may be available because the team has three cornerbacks who are still growing and to whom they have given more work.

