Cam Newton Mocks Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend’s Fashion Choice, Only to Get Roasted by Fans Over His Own

Cam Newton should be the last person to give fashion advice. We’re not saying it, but the fans are. The former Carolina Panthers QB faced backlash after reacting to a video of Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who sported sneakers that were both ordinary and, admittedly, a bit unconventional. And of course, Cam couldn’t help but critique them — being the self-proclaimed fashionista that he is.

The recently surfaced video showed Belichick and Hudson attending what appeared to be a college class at UNC — together. Later, the lovebirds were seen walking inside what seemed to be Dean Smith Center during a basketball game, once again, together. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary — until Newton took notice of Hudson’s shoes.

To be fair, Hudson’s sneakers did appear slightly larger than expected for her feet. But it’s hard to say for sure. Maybe she was simply wearing a favorite pair that she could only find in sizes too big. However, Newton took it as a sign that Hudson had “big feet.”

“First and foremost, why her f**king feet so big? She about to go scuba diving?” said Newton, along with some colorful words. Even the title of Newton’s reaction video, posted on his podcast 4th & 1, read: “Newton GOES IN on Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend’s “Scuba Diving” Shoes.” And as expected, fans weren’t too happy with that.

The 2015 NFL MVP has always stood out in a room full of people. His braids, glasses, double-breasted blazers paired with bow ties, and, of course, his hats—from bowler to boater, bucket to cowboy—have made for combinations no other athlete can claim to have worn. Maybe not even fashion models on the runway sporting their bold ensembles.

That’s why fans are saying Newton is in no position to make fun of someone else’s fashion sense. One fan even commented under the former QB’s YouTube video that he was wearing tiny sunglasses while judging someone else’s ‘big feet.’

Fans do have a point. Perhaps Newton was a bit too harsh on Hudson. However, that comes with the spotlight—something she might find herself in even more now that Belichick has decided to join forces with HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Yes, you heard that right. The same head coach who never allowed his New England Patriots to be featured on the show has flipped the script.

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, now UNC general manager, shared the news, saying that the Tar Heels are considering the offseason version of the show.

One could argue that this is another ploy by Belichick to draw attention to his college program and potentially convince an NFL team to hire him. Regardless of his intentions, one thing is certain—if the show gets the green light, fans, critics, and analysts will be judging far more than just his girlfriend’s shoes.