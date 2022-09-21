“Ayahuasca is not a drug”: Aaron Rodgers is hating the ‘bad press’ around the plant-based psychedelic

Aaron Rodgers is annoyed with the fact that ayahuasca is called a ‘drug’ while it is just a plant that has greatly helped him in improving his life.

Through his on-field as well as off-the-field heroics, Aaron Rodgers just never disappoints when it comes to entertaining the fans. After a shaky start to the 2022-23 season, he recently led his side to an important win against the Bears.

As the world knows, Rodgers doesn’t have the support of star wide receiver Davante Adams this season and he surely felt his absence in the season opener against the Chiefs.

The reigning MVP was immediately trolled by a plethora of fans for failing to handle some of the young receivers in the appropriate way. Moreover, his unending commentary on how ayahuasca changed his life only made it easier for the critics to bash him after the staggering defeat against the Mahomes-led Chiefs.

Thankfully, Rodgers was able to come back to winning ways in his second game of the season. However, just when everyone thought the Aaron-ayahuasca chapter was over, he recently appeared on Pat McAfee Show and again sang praises about how the ‘plant-based psychedelic.’

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want ayahuasca to be called a ‘drug’

The $200 million worth QB again had a detailed conversation about ayahuasca with his good friend Pat McAfee. In fact, when Pat referred to ayahuasca as a drug, Rodgers interjected and claimed that by calling ayahuasca a drug, people have created a negative image of the plant-based psychedelic.

“Ayahuasca is not a drug,” Rodgers claimed. “It has properties in it that have hallucinogenic abilities. But it’s not a drug. We’re talking about plants here.”

“It’s a very important point to make. This is how words are created in society to create a certain bias against certain things. I do think it’s important to go on this ridiculous tangent how words are used to create bias,” the Green Bay QB claimed.

He went on to add that drug is a ‘manipulative word’ and its association with ayahuasca has tricked people into thinking about it only in a negative way.

He went on to add that people tend to limit their knowledge to what is generally believed or propagated about a substance like ayahuasca without researching for themselves how beneficial or harmful it is.

Without a doubt, Aaron must have really had a truly life-altering experience when he tried the ‘plant-based psychedelic’ because he just can’t stop defending it.

It will be interesting to see how the star QB performs in the coming games. One thing is for sure, whenever Aaron plays, no matter how he performs, a lot of ‘ayahuasca conversation’ will definitely engulf Twitter.

Also read: $200 million rich Aaron Rodgers admits trying ‘ayahuasca’ to shed the shame & guilt he went through as a child