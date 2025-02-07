2024 NFL Honors: Did Snoop Dogg Consider Changing His Name Back to Snoop Lion Because of the Detroit Lions?

With the annual NFL Honors representing a time for players to relax and reflect on their accomplishments from the past season, perhaps no one has proved to be a more appropriate host for the event than the 17-time Grammy award nominee, Snoop Dogg.

Advertisement

Being a beloved and iconic rap and hip-hop star has allowed the California native the opportunity to develop relationships with numerous players across the league, leading to some hilarious anecdotes.

After taking center stage at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans Louisiana, the gloves were off as the former American Music Awards Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist proceeded to roast several NFL stars who were in attendance as nominees.

After witnessing the Detroit Lions claim a first-round BYE for the first time since 1991, Snoop joked that he almost considered another name change.

“They were so good this year, that I almost changed my name back to Snoop Lion.”

A call back to the time when the artist infamously changed his stage name to “Snoop Lion” following an artistic and spiritualistic rebirth in Jamaica, the joke writers clearly made an attempt to convey that no subjects were off the table.

Considering that Detroit has garnered more playoff wins in the last two seasons than they have in the past 67 years, it’s only right that they receive a nod from one of America’s biggest icons.

Snoop steals the show at NFL Honors

As a part of his introductory set, Mr. Dogg took the time to humorously highlight Joe Burrow’s recent purchases. After suggesting that the LSU product was a nominee for “Most likely to get invited to the cookout,” he poked fun at one of the signal caller’s most recent impulse buys, in addition to his team’s defensive unit.

“Last year, Joe bought a Tumbler Batmobile for 2.9 million dollars… It has everything, jet propulsion, grappling hooks, spikes. I guess he wanted one thing in life, a good defense.”

Perhaps the best joke of the evening came during the closing comments of his opening act. Reminiscing on his football fandom and how so much has changed throughout the NFL, Snoop noted

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good, I remember when the Chiefs was bad, and I remember… Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

Killing two birds with one joke, numerous players and coaches could be seen hiding their faces in discomfort as a mixture of groans and laughs flooded the room. The ever-controversial MVP Award is sure to spark online debates yet again, but the emceeing of Snoop Dogg is also sure to produce some viral content in the coming days as well.

Suffice to say, whether their favorite player won an award this year or not, fans would be well-advised to take the host’s lead and remain as calm as possible.