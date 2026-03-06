Justin Herbert Pours His Heart Out For Madison Beer On Her 27th Birthday Sharing Intimate Moments

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer have quickly become one of the most talked-about celebrity couples despite dating for nearly six months now.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and the pop star initially kept their relationship private, but over the past few months, their romance has gradually become more public.

Rumors first began circulating in August 2025 when Herbert was spotted visiting Beer on the set of one of her music videos in Los Angeles. A couple of months later, the pair effectively confirmed the relationship during a Chargers game when Justin Herbert ran to the sideline and greeted the singer with a hug and a kiss before heading back to the field.

Since then, the couple has been seen together at several high-profile events, including Lakers games and the World Series. But despite the public appearances, Herbert and Beer have mostly chosen to keep their relationship away from the spotlight.

That dynamic once again changed last night, when the Chargers quarterback shared a rare glimpse into their private life while celebrating Beer’s 27th birthday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Herbert posted a heartfelt tribute to the “Make You Mine” singer along with a series of intimate photos. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen gazing into each other’s eyes with wide smiles, clearly enjoying the quiet moment together. Alongside the photo, Herbert wrote a simple but heart-warming message: “I am the luckiest guy alive.”

The quarterback followed that up with another birthday message that made his feelings even clearer. “Happy birthday to my favorite person of all time. I love you so much. You’ve changed my life forever,” the Chargers QB wrote.

Alongside the romantic moments, Herbert also included a few playful snapshots from their time together. One photo showed Beer at a state fair holding a bright blue Labubu plushie while pointing at a sign that read “Beers of the world.” Another featured the singer feeding goats on a farm, which Herbert jokingly captioned as “my goats.”

Justin Herbert’s Instagram story for Madison Beers Birthday pic.twitter.com/bn3sNEka8t — ChargersMuse (@ChargersMuse) March 6, 2026

Herbert didn’t stop there either. When Beer posted her own birthday pictures on Instagram, the Chargers quarterback jumped into the comment section with another short but telling message: “My love.”

This series of Instagram stories and captions marked one of the most open public displays of affection the usually reserved NFL star has shared. Hence, for fans who have followed their relationship timeline, the birthday tribute by Justin Herbert felt like the clearest confirmation yet of how serious things have become between the two.

While photographs can often deceive, what makes the couple’s relationship so wholesome is how they have publicly described their equation in the recent past. Clearly, Justin Herbert is smitten in love, evidenced by the Instagram stories. But Beer herself seems to have found peace in Justin, previously describing Justin Herbert as someone who makes her feel “emotionally supported and taken care of.”

Safe to say, Beer and Herbert are one happy couple in love. Truly couple goals!