“I Don’t See That Happening”: Rob Gronkowski Doesn’t Buy the Narrative Of Bill Belichick Coaching Outside New England

Sep 22, 2016; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walk along the sidelines before their game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots were once a force to be reckoned with, but currently, the team is facing a disastrous run. The spotlight, often warm and celebratory, has turned into a harsh, scrutinizing glare on none other than the team’s iconic boss, Bill Belichick. Amidst a season fraught with disappointments and underperformance, the rumor mills are abuzz with speculations about his future.

Advertisement

But when it comes to the idea of him coaching elsewhere, former Patriot Rob Gronkowski isn’t buying it. The woes start right from the top with Belichick, an almost legendary figure in the NFL, now the center of endless rumors about his potential departure from New England.

This season, Mac Jones, who was a top pick for the New England Patriots, is experiencing some difficulties in his game. His on-field performance clearly shows he’s facing some hurdles. He was benched four times in 11 games.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UpAndAdamsShow/status/1729900101026361726?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This combination of team and individual underperformance has led to not just criticism but rampant speculation about the team’s future direction. Gronk, in his appearance on the Up&Adams show, discussed Belichick’s future:

“There are no ways I would say that he would coach somewhere else; this can only happen if it’s mutually agreed. Let’s see, the only way, I don’t see that happening.”

Rob also mentioned Bill Belichick’s legacy with the Patriots. He stated that the team won six Super Bowls and underwent a transformation in the late 1990s into a wonderful team in the early 2000s. Rob’s comments are valuable, as he has had a close relationship with the team and coach.

Insider Denies Chance of Belichick Coaching the Chargers

Adding more perspective to the ongoing narrative, NBC Sports’ Derek Togerson recently tweeted about the improbability of Belichick taking up a coaching position with the Chargers.

Advertisement

Despite acknowledging the talent and potential within the Chargers’ roster, Togerson dismissed the idea of Belichick moving to coach them. “He will never coach the Chargers because the Chargers are not going to have a coach this offseason,” he stated, quashing the rumors that had been circulating.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSPatriots/status/1730060789841629673?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Togerson also mentioned Sean Payton’s interest in the Chargers, yet emphasized that Belichick’s future, as it stands, remains with the Patriots. The current situation of the Patriots and Bill Belichick is a complex puzzle. With a team struggling to find its former glory and a legendary coach at the center of swirling rumors, the future seems uncertain.