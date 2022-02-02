“Love Peyton Manning who inspired me to be my best every day”: Tom Brady had emotional reaction to HOF QB’s message on his retirement

After 22 seasons of unparalleled success, Tom Brady decided it was time for him to hang his cleats for once and for all. And Peyton Manning congratulated his former rival on his illustrious career.

After a ton of media speculation and conjecture on Tom Brady and his reported retirement, the GOAT took to social media to pen down a message to thank the world.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he wrote in part.

Messages from around the world of famous athletes and celebrities poured in for the GOAT. And former rival Peyton Manning had a glowing statement for the retiring QB.

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady exchanged high praise for each other

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady matched wits during several of the biggest NFL games of the 21st Century.

Brady went 12-8 against teams that were quarterbacked by Manning. Manning, however, went 3-1 against Brady’s Patriots in AFC championship games. In 2006, the Colts overcame a 21-3 deficit to defeat the Patriots, 38-34, en route to the franchise’s first title since moving to Indianapolis in 1984. With the Broncos in 2013, Manning threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns in Denver’s 26-16 win over the Patriots to clinch the AFC title.

Manning congratulated Tom Brady on his sensational career.

“Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career,” Manning said. “To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels is absolutely incredible. It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field. I have always admitted & respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline, and his commitment to being the best. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again pal!”

Brady replied to Manning’s message on his Instagram story. “Love my fellow competitors too especially this guy who inspired me to be my best every day”

With Peyton Manning and Tom Brady retired, the NFL will have truly turned a new chapter next season.

