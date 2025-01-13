2025 NFL Divisional Round Schedule: Details on Times, Channels, Venues, Ticket Prices, and More

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen on the field at SoFi Stadium before a game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the NFL Wild Card round almost complete, the league has announced the schedule for the 2025 Divisional Rounds. Of the 12 teams that took the field during the Wild Card Weekend, six will join the Chiefs [AFC top seed] and the Lions [NFC top seed] for the Divisional Round matchups.

Based on the Wildcard results, the six teams that will progress to the NFL Divisional Rounds are:

1] Houston Texans

2] Washington Commanders

3] Philadelphia Eagles

4] Baltimore Ravens

5] Buffalo Bills

6] LA Rams / Minnesota Vikings

The eight total teams will square off against each other in four divisional round games on the 18th and 19th of January. Both conferences have 2 games, with the winner competing for the conference championships.

Before we proceed, here is the divisional round schedule, betting odds, and ticket prices for each conference showdown:

AFC

Reigning Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs [1] will kick-start the Divisional round with the Houston Texans [4]. On paper, Patrick Mahomes & Co. have an easier opponent to face, but with CJ Stroud at the helm, the Texans will not go down without a fight.

Date: 18th January

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Betting Odds: Chiefs -440 [favorites]; Texans +340 [underdogs]

Ticket Prices: Starts from $134

Where to Watch: The highly anticipated matchup will air on ESPN/ABC, ESPN+, while streaming on NFL+ for mobile users.

The second AFC matchup and possibly the marquee attraction will be between the Buffalo Bills [2] locking horns with the Baltimore Ravens [3]. This game will be a rematch of the Week 4 encounter between the same teams where the Ravens comfortably beat the Bills 35-10. This game also features two NFL MVP contenders in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, making it a must-watch encounter!

Date: 19th January

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium

Betting Odds: Bills -110 [favorites]; Ravens -110 [underdogs]

Ticket Prices: Starts from $141

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ alongside NFL+ for mobile users.

NFC

For the NFC Conference, the first matchup of interest features an intriguing clash between the Detroit Lions [1] and the Washington Commanders [6]. The Lions, along with the Chiefs, have been the two most consistent and dominant teams this season. But as Jayden Daniels & Co. have shown, punching above their weight is second nature to them.

Date: 18th January

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Ford Field

Betting Odds: Lions -520; Commanders +390

Ticket Price: Starts from $521

Where to Watch: The game will be available to watch on both FOX and FOX Deportes alongside NFL+ for mobile users

The second NFC matchup will see Jalen Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles [2] take on the winner of the upcoming Wildcard clash between the Rams [4] and the Vikings [5]. Regardless of who the winner will be, the showdown screams banger!

Date: 19th January

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Venue: TBD

Betting Odds: TBD

Ticket Prices: Starts from $243

Where to Watch: You can catch this game on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo, with a streaming option available for mobile users on NFL+.

After the Divisional Rounds, the Conference Championships will take place on the 26th of January, followed by the Super Bowl on 9th Feb.