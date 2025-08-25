$228 Billion and Counting: NFL Franchises Dominate U.S. Sports Market as Three NFC Teams Rule $10 Billion Club

The NFL is a financial juggernaut, with its overall valuation now surpassing the $20 billion mark. Driving that growth are its 32 franchises, whose combined worth has reached a staggering $228 billion, by far the highest of any professional sports league in the world.

Advertisement

At the top of the mountain sits Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys, a franchise that has become the gold standard in sports business despite not winning a Super Bowl in nearly three decades. As per Sportico, the Cowboys are now valued at $12.8 billion, a 24% jump from last year’s $10.32 billion, cementing their status as the most valuable team in sports.

But they aren’t alone in the $10 billion club anymore. Two other teams joined them this year, both hailing from massive markets and playing in some of the largest stadiums in the country. Chasing the Cowboys are the Los Angeles Rams, whose value soared from $7.79 billion to $10.43 billion, an eye-popping 34% increase. Not far behind are the New York Giants, whose valuation climbed from $7.65 billion to $10.25 billion, also a 34% leap in just a year.

Rounding out the top five are two more powerhouse franchises. The New England Patriots, despite recent struggles on the field, are worth $8.76 billion, a 20% rise from last year’s $7.31 billion. Close behind are the San Francisco 49ers, valued at $8.6 billion. That means four of the NFL’s five most valuable teams come from the NFC, even though it’s the AFC that has dominated the Super Bowl stage in the 21st century.

When compared to other leagues, the NFL’s dominance is striking. The NBA as a whole is valued between $10 billion–12 billion, barely half of the NFL’s figure. No NBA team has cracked the $10 billion mark yet. The Golden State Warriors lead the pack at $9.4 billion, followed by the New York Knicks ($7.5 billion) and Los Angeles Lakers ($7 billion). On average, an NBA franchise is worth $4.66 billion, while the average NFL team comes in much higher at $6.49 billion.

Even Major League Baseball, where players are landing record-breaking contracts north of $700 million, can’t match the NFL’s financial might. No MLB team has hit $10 billion either. The New York Yankees remain the most valuable at $8.2 billion, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers at $6.8 billion. But the league-wide average sits at just $2.6 billion, reflecting baseball’s continued slide behind football and basketball in the U.S. sports marketplace.