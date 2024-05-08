“He is Always Drunk”: Country Singer Calls Out Travis Kelce Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Ever since Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, the duo have become the poster couple of American pop culture. Both represent America’s favorite entertainment outlets together making them one of the most popular couples in recent history. However, being a household name has its cons too. People tend to overanalyze everything. A similar case seems to have happened recently thanks to country singer Jana Kramer.

In the latest edition of her podcast “Whine Down With Jana Kramer”, the artist expressed her reservations about Travis Kelce. She revealed that Kelce reminded her of her toxic ex and was borderline concerned if he was enjoying the newfound attention a bit too much. She further doubled down on her guest’s concern and revealed that Travis comes across as drunk to her always. Hence she wondered if he was the influence behind Taylor being seen drinking a lot of late.

“To me, he is always drunk every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk and I’m like I hope that she doesn’t go on that like it’s just you see her I see her drinking more now because of like the company you keep,” declared Kramer.

The episode’s guest, Josie Van Dyke from The Weekly Trash! also wondered if Travis was satisfying Taylor emotionally and clarified that she wasn’t just asking this based on the “jock culture” stereotype.

“I feel like she is more emotionally intelligent than that and so that’s why I’m like, is he fulfilling? And not because he’s an athlete or because he plays football,” clarified Josie.

However, Josie had a different take as she felt her drinking issue might be because we as an audience are seeing more of her these days than ever. “We’ve never really seen her in the wild we’re seeing that more just because she’s out and about,” reasoned Josie.

The co-panelist’s comments make sense because the duo have possibly never had this much exposure in their life while dating. But is there trouble in paradise? Doesn’t seem so because based on their latest travel schedule, it’s clear how dearly they enjoy spending time with each other.

Travis Kelce Misses Met Gala For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Last month, TMZ reported that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will be missing the coveted Met Gala thanks to Swift’s European Leg of the Eras Tour. While Kelce could have accepted his invite, he didn’t as he reportedly decided to be with Swift during her Tour. As per the latest reports, the couple also missed multiple Met Gala after parties.

Travis was in the States before the Gala having been spotted in Churchill Down and the Miami Grand Prix. Even he skipped the after-parties as he prepared to fly out to Europe for Taylor’s Era Tour. Travis’ dedication to ensuring that his next Red Carpet appearance will be with Taylor has won the hearts of Swifties. Talk about couple goals!