“We’re Close”: Baker Mayfield Reflects on ‘Getting to Know Patrick Mahomes as a Person’ at Texas Tech

It’s easy to forget that Baker Mayfield made his college debut with the same program as Patrick Mahomes—Texas Tech. He had to bear the brunt for crossing the Red River but it ultimately paid off. The Bucs QB started his college journey in 2013, a year before Mahomes, even though he was drafted a year after the 2-time MVP.

The former Heisman winner was there when the Mahomes visited the Texas Tech campus. As the Buccaneers take on the Chiefs, Baker reflected on his brief time together with Patrick.

During his conversation with Rich Eisen, Baker revealed that he has a relationship with Mahomes, going back to when he hosted the Chiefs QB during his visit to Texas Tech:

“Ya. We are close. Pat’s a great guy. It goes back to when I was still at Texas Tech hosting him on his official visit. Just getting to know the guy as a person and then when I left, you know watching from afar what he has been able to do.”

It was in college, that they first got to know each other as people and as athletes. The former Heisman winner noted that Patrick impressing everyone comes as no surprise—everyone in Texas had heard about him since his high school days.

It’s hard to imagine 18-year-old Baker chaperoning Mahomes on his visit to Texas Tech. But that did happen.

Baker hosted Mahomes on his visit to Texas Tech

During the same segment of the show, Mayfield revealed that a decade ago, he hosted Mahomes when the latter paid a visit, intending to sign with the team. He was himself a young fellow of 18, with only a year under his belt. Baker joked that to show the newbie a good time, he took him library and they studied together.

“Ya way back in the day. Young Baker and young Pat. I was 18. You know how official visits go in college when you’re trying to make sure a guy has a good time. You take him to the library and you study test. You have seen Kumbaya.”

Mayfield won both times against Mahomes in college, including the famous 66-59 game in which both QBs threw for over 1400 yards. However, in the NFL, the 3x Super Bowl has won three times against the former Heisman winner.

The Chiefs enter the game with a 7-0 record, their best start under 2-time MVP. The Bucs on the other hand are 4-4 and have given away many games due to their errors.

Mahomes will punish their secondary and D-Line if they commit those mistakes. Baker would have to play his best football if Tampa wants a win over Kansas City.