Dave Portnoy Trashes Brittany Mahomes for “Stabbing” Taylor Swift “In the Back” Amidst New Formed Friendship

Swifties and the NFL world cheered when Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes formed a friendship. However, as Brittany and Patrick Mahomes collaborated with Kim Kardashian to promote her Skims Holiday campaign, there were all sorts of reactions.

It’s no secret how intense Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s feud has been over the years. It all started back in 2009, when Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West swiped TayTay’s speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, blabbering and cutting into the time for the speech, leaving the entire industry stunned. It was nothing short of a disheartening embarrassment for the 19-year-old singer, which only got worse over the years.

Kanye didn’t stop there, as he went on to create music about the incident, discuss it on talk shows, and engage in all sorts of shenanigans. Kim joined in later, even releasing a private phone call between TayTay and Kanye, which only escalated the situation. While they claim to have settled the score, it’s safe to say the tension is still there.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took to X (formerly Twitter) to blast Brittany Mahomes for collaborating with Taylor’s frenemy. He even added how the former soccer star stabbed her new friend in the back by jumping on board for this collaboration.

Dave Portnoy Calls Out Brittany Mahomes for Joining Hands With Kim K.

Very recently, ‘SKIMS’ uploaded an ad for their holiday collection on their X page, featuring Patrick, Brittany, and their kids, Bronze and Sterling. Portnoy retweeted the video, calling Brittany “Trash” and also accused her of stabbing in Taylor’s back. He wrote, “Way to stab Taylor right in the back after she welcomed you into her world.”

Fans had all sorts of reactions to Dave Portnoy’s comment, and some didn’t shy away from taking a jab or two at him.

A renowned Chiefs’ news page wrote,

Another chimed in, noting,

This fan sided with Portnoy, writing,

A Swiftie commented,

In the midst of all these reactions, a confused football fan wrote,

Taylor’s mere presence at a few games has brought a new level of attention to the football scene. The rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, found himself bombarded by paparazzi, violating every sense of privacy. So, it’s safe to say that it will take a while before these reactions cool down.