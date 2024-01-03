HomeSearch

|Published January 03, 2024

$2 Billion Worth B-2 Stealth Bomber Steals the Spotlight at Rose Bowl, as Jalen Milroe's Alabama Suffers Gut Wrenching OT Loss

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; A general overall view of a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flyover during the 2022 Rose Bowl between the Utah Utes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rose Bowl, an iconic event steeped in American sports tradition, once again delivered an unforgettable spectacle. Alabama went down 27-20 against Michigan, marking the first time since 2007 that the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide fell from the top spot in the AP Top 25 rankings.  However, this year’s event was extra special as the military’s might and the technological marvel, the $2 billion B-2 Stealth Bomber made its return to the Rose Bowl after skipping the festivities last year.

 

As the bomber glided majestically over the Rose Bowl, it was a moment of awe and pride. The B-2 Stealth Bomber, hailing from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, is a testament to American engineering and military capability. Only 21 of these bombers were ever made, each capable of carrying 16 nuclear bombs.

Its wingspan, almost half a football field in length, is a sight to behold. This majestic aircraft flew a long-haul mission of 13–15 hours, demonstrating its exceptional long-distance capabilities, including aerial refueling from KC-10 tankers, piloted by the skilled crew of the 393rd Bomb Squadron—Maj “Thunder” Beck, Capt. “Hot” Dang, and Capt “Nitro” Tencati.

The bomber’s flyover, was a meticulously planned operation, symbolizing not just military prowess but also a tribute to a century-old tradition. The B-2’s participation, a blend of precision, skill, and endurance, continues a tradition that began in 2005, connecting generations and inspiring national pride.

In the cockpit, two pilots work in perfect coordination: one manages the flight and communications, while the other, the Mission Commander, oversees the aircraft systems and mission execution. While a marvel for the spectators, the festivities soured for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who failed to secure a path to the National Championship.

The Turning Point for Alabama in Rose Bowl

The critical moment came with Alabama at the Michigan Wolverines’ three-yard line in overtime, with the score tied at 27. A bad snap by Milroe disrupted the timing of the final play, a moment that could have changed the game’s outcome.

Despite his efforts, Milroe was stopped short, leading to a 27-20 victory for Michigan and ending Alabama’s hopes of advancing to the championship game. This Rose Bowl proved not really a positive evening for the Alabamas as they had one of their worst losses.

The B-2 Stealth Bomber, a symbol of strength and precision, contrasted sharply with the fate of the Alabama Crimson Tide, a reminder of the thin line between victory and defeat in sports. As spectators left the stadium, they carried with them memories of an incredible aerial display and a gripping football contest, encapsulating the highs and lows of competition and spectacle. 

