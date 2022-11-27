“$245 Million Russell Wilson Deal Is The ‘Worst Transaction’ In Sports History”: NFL Fans Brutally Reprimand Broncos QB After ‘The Ride’ Breaks Down Yet Again

Russell Wilson, this one name has been in the news for quite a while now. The only difference is, that before the season began, the name often showed up in positive headlines but now, the whole scenario has completely changed.

Game after game, Russell has been absolutely horrible. He has missed open receivers, he has drawn the ire of his own mates, he has ben trolled mercilessly by the fans, basically everything that could have gone wrong for him, has actually gone wrong.

Amidst all this, Wilson’s Broncos stepped into the week 12 clash to take on the struggling Panthers. Fans were hoping that at least against Carolina, Wilson would be able to deliver a better performance.

Alas, the fans were wrong this time as well. Even till the third quarter of the contest, Wilson hasn’t been able to do much damage. Whereas on the other hand, Sam Darnold-led Panthers’ offense has been able to make plays at crucial junctures.

Russell Wilson again gets trolled after poor show against Panthers

The Panthers started the game off in an emphatic fashion and established a 7-point lead in no time. Although Broncos were able to register a few points in the second quarter, things again went Panthers’ way as soon as the third one started.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the trollers were literally waiting for something like this to happen because Russell Wilson memes have started breaking the internet yet again.

This Russell Wilson trade + $245 mil contract extension has gotta be in contention for the worst transaction in sport’s history. He’s legit non even a top 20 QB! — Joe Osborne (@JTFOz) November 27, 2022

Russell Wilson trying to ride pic.twitter.com/bxGM8EQIrx — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) November 21, 2022

The Broncos Russell Wilson trade/contract is gonna go down as the worst deal in sports history. Threw away picks and cap space for a legitimately bad quarterback — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) November 27, 2022

Some are bashing him over his ‘let’s ride’ slogan, whereas others are calling his $245 Million extension deal with the Broncos as one of the worst transactions in the history of sports.

Although there is no denying the fact that Russell has actually achieved a lot in his illustrious career and he surely has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback, this year, he really has played as badly as Baker Mayfield did last year.

It will be interesting to see how Wilson performs from here on.

