$250 million QB Tom Brady was hilariously trolled by Kevin Hart over “Tampa Brady” trademark move

Superstar QB Tom Brady was looking to trademark “Tompa Bay” & “Tampa Brady.” Kevin Hart didn’t shy away from trolling the QB about the same during the 2020 Draft-A-Thon.

Tom Brady is one of the biggest names in the world of the NFL. Moreover, the superstar QB’s cheeky takes on a variety of topics on Twitter always end up attracting a lot of eyeballs.

Back in 2020, it was reported that Brady was looking to trademark “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady” for his merchandise. In fact, he was bewildered to see other QBs not following the same path.

“I never understood why Drew wasn’t making Drew Orleans shirts,” the $250 million worth NFL GOAT had Tweeted. One has to admit that Brady’s wordplay skills were definitely on point.

However, when Hollywood star Kevin Hart got the opportunity to discuss the “Tompa Bay” scenario with Brady, the renowned comedian didn’t shy away from taking a dig at him.

Also Read: Arch Manning is to Peyton Manning and Eli Manning what Bronny James is to billionaire LeBron James

I never understood why Drew wasn’t making Drew Orleans shirts…🤔 https://t.co/Hncywcielw — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 10, 2020

“What a humble move”: When Kevin Hart trolled Tom Brady over ‘Tompa Bay’ move

Back in 2020, when Joe Burrow and Chase Young were top draft picks, NFL Draft-A-Thon was organized with the intention of raising funds for people that had been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both, Tom Brady and Kevin Hart attended the Draft-A-Thon which was hosted by Rich Eisen. When Kevin got a chance to speak, he said, “What a humble move to call to Tampa, Tompa.”

“I’m going to put my kids to bed,” the Tampa Bay QB replied. Without a question, Hart knows how to make even a tough crowd chuckle. His sarcastic take on Brady’s Tweet became a highlight of the Draft-A-Thon.

That year, Tom had announced that he was set to join the Buccaneers after a supremely successful stint with the Patriots. He ended up winning a Super Bowl title that very season.

Earlier this year, Brady shocked the world when he suddenly announced his retirement from the sport. However, in a matter of weeks he came out of retirement to join the Bucs yet again.

Although the retirement and un-retirement seemed haphazard, the best part is that the GOAT is ready to take the field once again. However, his good friend Gronk won’t be there to aid him this time around.

It will be interesting to see how Tom leads his unit this season.

Also Read: “Lamar Jackson Deserves $500 Million Like Patrick Mahomes”: HOF QB Steve Young Claims Ravens Star Has GOAT Potential